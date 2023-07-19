Utah State Aggies Fall In Mountain West Preseason Poll

LAS VEGAS – The Utah State Aggies are projected to finish eighth in the Mountain West according to the 2023 preseason poll.

The poll was released at the Mountain West Media Day held at Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas on July 19-20.

The Aggies finished the 2022 season with a record of 6-7.

Coming off of a Mountain West championship in 2021, Utah State couldn’t find the same groove last year.

The Aggies finished seventh in the conference but were tied for the third-best record in conference play.

Utah State fell in the middle of the Mountain West pack in a lot of areas. The Aggies were sixth in points per game, sixth in passing yards, sixth in passing yards allowed, sixth in sacks, and sixth in interceptions.

Where they seemed to struggle the most was on defense. USU sat at 11th in points allowed, 11th in yards allowed, 11th in rushing yards allowed, and they were by far the most penalized team in the Mountain West.

Boise State was picked to win the Mountain West in 2023. The Broncos finished with a (10-4) record in 2022 and beat North Texas in the Miami Beach Bowl.

Full MW Preseason Poll (first-place votes)

Mountain Division

Boise State, 433 points (28) Air Force, 364 points (2) Fresno State, 351 points (5) San Diego State, 338 points (1) San Jose State, 293 points Wyoming, 281 points Colorado State, 201 points Utah State, 194 points UNLV, 177 points (1) Hawai’i, 102 points Nevada, 92 points New Mexico, 60 points

