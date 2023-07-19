Utah State Defensive Back Earns Preseason All-Mountain West Honor

LAS VEGAS – One Utah State football player was selected to the 2023 All-Mountain West Conference defensive team.

The league’s all-conference teams were announced at the Mountain West Media Days held at Circa Resort & Casino Las Vegas from July 19-20.

Utah State defensive back Ike Larsen was the lone Aggie to find his name among the All-MW teams. Larsen was one of four defensive backs on the Preseason All-MW Defense.

Last season, Larsen recorded 34 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, two pass breakups, two sacks, four interceptions, and one touchdown.

All-MW Defense

The Wyoming Cowboys led the All-Mountain West Defense with three players selected, Jordan Bertagnole, Devonne Harris, and Easton Gibbs.

All-MW Offense

Wyoming, San Jose State, Air Force, Boise State, and San Diego State each had two players on the Preseason All-MW Offense.

About the 2022 Utah State Football Team

The Aggies finished the 2022 season with a record of 6-7.

Coming off of a Mountain West championship in 2021, Utah State couldn’t find the same groove last year.

The Aggies finished seventh in the conference but were tied for the third-best record in conference play.

Utah State fell in the middle of the Mountain West pack in a lot of areas. The Aggies were sixth in points per game, sixth in passing yards, sixth in passing yards allowed, sixth in sacks, and sixth in interceptions.

Where they seemed to struggle the most was on defense. USU sat at 11th in points allowed, 11th in yards allowed, 11th in rushing yards allowed, and they were by far the most penalized team in the Mountain West.

