UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Moab man accused of taking pictures at local pool now faces child exploitation charges

Jul 19, 2023, 10:56 AM

A Moab man who was questioned by police after concerns were raised about pictures he was taking at ...

A Moab man who was questioned by police after concerns were raised about pictures he was taking at a community pool was charged Tuesday. A Moab man who was questioned by police after concerns were raised about pictures he was taking at a community pool was charged Tuesday. (Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

MOAB, Utah — A Moab man accused of taking pictures of children at a local community swimming pool is now facing numerous felony charges after investigators say they found hundreds of sexually explicit pictures of young girls on his phone.

Luis Alfredo Guzman, 41, was charged Tuesday in 7th District Court with 31 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

On Friday, Moab police were called to the City Recreation and Aquatic Center on a report that “a suspicious male was taking inappropriate pictures and video of children in front of the aquatic center,” according to charging documents.

Police located Guzman and asked to look at his phone. On it, they found videos and pictures of children, including at least one that appeared to be taken at the swimming area, the charges state. There were also “pictures and videos taken of women, who were clothed, working out at the gym of the Aquatic Center.”

The photos and videos “indicated the male was surreptitiously videoing and recording women working out in the gym and prepubescent girls in swimsuits around the premises,” a police booking affidavit states.

Guzman also “confessed to having sexual images of little girls ages ranging from 5-8 years of age” on his phone, the affidavit alleges. After reviewing the contents of his phone, police found more than 100 videos and “several hundred similar photos of similar aged girls engaged in sexual acts and/or sexually explicit displays,” according to charging documents.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE PHOTO (KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Missing 12-year-old girl ran away from home, Salt Lake police say

A 12-year-old girl who was reported missing on Monday was located by Salt Lake City police officers Wednesday morning.

12 hours ago

A massive data breach that initially exposed the personal details of millions of people in Oregon a...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

A massive, global cyberattack has reached Utah, so how can you protect your identity?

A massive data breach that initially exposed the personal details of millions of people in Oregon and Louisiana, has now reached Utah.

1 day ago

Dawnell Midgley with her family, taking a picture of the smoke behind them as they evacuated their ...

Ashley Moser

Davis County family evacuated after witnessing start of Sunny Cove fire at Flaming Gorge

The Midgley family from Kaysville planned on spending the week at the Mustang Ridge Campground, but Mother Nature had her own plans.

1 day ago

Firefighters at the house were the BBQ fire started. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Firefighters: Winds, barbecue combine for house fire in Kaysville

Flames quickly ripped through a home Tuesday after firefighters said high winds and a barbecue grill combined to start a fire.

1 day ago

Attorney Taylor Meehan presents an argument for the state for a case challenging the state’s cong...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Utah Supreme Court asks for more arguments in lawsuit over redistricting maps

The Utah Supreme Court has asked for additional arguments while it considers if voters or the Legislature have the power to set political boundaries.

1 day ago

The missing 12-year-old Santa Gloria Olvera. (Courtesy: Olvera Family)...

Shara Park

Family pleads for help to find missing 12-year-old Utah girl

A Glendale mother pleads for help finding her 12-year-old daughter, who went missing Monday afternoon while walking home from Glendale Middle School.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Moab man accused of taking pictures at local pool now faces child exploitation charges