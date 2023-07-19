Moab man accused of taking pictures at local pool now faces child exploitation charges

MOAB, Utah — A Moab man accused of taking pictures of children at a local community swimming pool is now facing numerous felony charges after investigators say they found hundreds of sexually explicit pictures of young girls on his phone.

Luis Alfredo Guzman, 41, was charged Tuesday in 7th District Court with 31 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

On Friday, Moab police were called to the City Recreation and Aquatic Center on a report that “a suspicious male was taking inappropriate pictures and video of children in front of the aquatic center,” according to charging documents.

Police located Guzman and asked to look at his phone. On it, they found videos and pictures of children, including at least one that appeared to be taken at the swimming area, the charges state. There were also “pictures and videos taken of women, who were clothed, working out at the gym of the Aquatic Center.”

The photos and videos “indicated the male was surreptitiously videoing and recording women working out in the gym and prepubescent girls in swimsuits around the premises,” a police booking affidavit states.

Guzman also “confessed to having sexual images of little girls ages ranging from 5-8 years of age” on his phone, the affidavit alleges. After reviewing the contents of his phone, police found more than 100 videos and “several hundred similar photos of similar aged girls engaged in sexual acts and/or sexually explicit displays,” according to charging documents.