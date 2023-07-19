UTAH FIREWATCH
Mountain West, San Diego State Agree To Resolution, Aztecs 'In Good Standing'

Jul 19, 2023

LAS VEGASMountain West Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez announced that the league and San Diego State reached a “resolution” and that the Aztecs are members “in good standing.”

The commissioner spoke at Mountain West Conference Media Days, held at Circa Resort & Casino in Las Vegas from July 19-20.

RELATED: Report: Pac-12 Media Rights Expected Soon But Not For Media Day

During his opening statement, Nevarez addressed the Mountain West’s situation with San Diego State.

Nevarez said that SDSU and the Mountain West Conference came to a resolution and that the Aztecs are “in good standing” with the league entering the 2023-24 athletic year.

In June, the Aztecs reportedly notified the Mountain West of their intention to leave the league. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, SDSU gave the Mountain West notice of intent to leave the conference on June 13. Thamel reported that the letter the Mountain West received was not intended as an official resignation from San Diego State.

At the end of June, the Aztecs informed the Mountain West that they planned to remain a member of the conference.

By remaining in the Mountain West going into July, the exit fee for the Aztecs to leave the league more than doubled from $16.5 million to $34 million for the 2024 season.

San Diego State has been a reported target for the Pac-12 Conference if that league were to expand with the upcoming departures of USC and UCLA. The conference reportedly won’t look to expand until it has a new media deal locked up.

The Pac-12 is currently in the midst of contract negotiations on a new media rights deal, a deal that reportedly won’t be announced when the conference holds its media day on Friday, July 21.

