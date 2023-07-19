An Early Look At Utes’ 2023 Football Opponents: Colorado Buffaloes

SALT LAKE CITY – Fall camp is days away as we wrap up taking a look at Utah football’s 2023 opponents. This week we examine the Utes’ last regular season contest of 2023 in the Colorado Buffaloes.

Utah will be coming home for one last “hoorah” in Rice-Eccles Stadium after being on the road the two weeks prior against Washington and Arizona. If all goes well for Utah in 2023, the game against Colorado will be a formality and one last celebration of a team that has given Ute fans one of the best stretches of football in program history.

However, Utah’s schedule is tough, and as we saw last season, there may be some crazy tiebreakers involved if some of the other teams in the conference turn out to be as good as we think before games have been played. Add in the unknowns the Buffaloes bring to the table with coach Prime at the helm and this “Rumble in the Rockies” could turn out to be one of the more interesting ones in a long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The When And Where Of Colorado Vs. Utah Football

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Time: TBD

Network: TBD

What We Know About The Buffs Heading Into 2023

The Colorado Buffaloes haven’t had this much hype and excitement around their program since the ’90’s and it’s largely due to hiring new head coach Deion Sanders.

Yes. THAT Deion Sanders. Neon Deion, Prime Time- now goes by a new moniker- coach Prime.

Sanders of course dipped his toes into the college football coaching waters at Jackson State in 2020 and nearly instantly raised the profile of the Tigers over three seasons. Now he’s hoping to do the same for a once proud Buffalo squad that has frankly seen better days.

I don’t care what it looks like, sounds like or feels like you’ve got to BELIEVE! Faith is BELIEVING the very thing that u don’t necessarily see, feel, think or know! It’s a Trust in God that it’s gon be what he said it’s gon be! #CoachPrime — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) July 19, 2023

Taking Inventory Of Key Players For Colorado

Colorado may be the most interesting team in this category for the simple fact this team looks nothing like it did a year ago thanks to the transfer portal. The team that went 1-11 in 2022 has more or less evaporated into thin air while according to this article coach Prime and crew have brought in 51 new faces in an effort to rebuild in Boulder.

One thing that seems important to note before diving into who to watch for the Buffaloes is that while the talent level has definitely been increased from a year ago, depth may still be an issue for Colorado. Additionally, much like Utah, the Buffs have a pretty tough schedule that features TCU and Nebraska as out of conference opponents while drawing Oregon and Oregon State on top of having to go through the old “South Division” that features USC and the Utes.

So, who are some of these new faces that will hopefully (if you are a Buffs fan) be key players for Colorado in 2023?

First off, let’s look no further than the quarterback position where Sanders’ son, Shedeur will be starting after transferring to Colorado from Jackson State.

Taking it easy won’t take you anywhere.#GoBuffs pic.twitter.com/KkAzHIBxLz — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) July 7, 2023

Sanders will be looking for help from running back Alton McCaskill, receiver Xavier Weaver, and offensive lineman Tyler Brown among others to get the offense rolling.

Defensively, the Buffs will be looking to two-way star Travis Hunter (cornerback & wide receiver) to make plays. Others who will be joining him include safeties Trevor Woods and Myles Slusher as well as fellow corner Cormani McClain, defensive end Derrick McLendon, and linebacker Demouy Kennedy.

