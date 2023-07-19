UTAH FIREWATCH
Johnny Juzang Returns To Jazz On Two-Way Deal

Jul 19, 2023, 12:05 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Johnny Juzang is returning to the Utah Jazz on a two-way contract for the 2023-24 season.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Twitter.

“Free agent G Johnny Juzang is returning to the Utah Jazz on a two-way contract, his agents Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler of @excelbasketball tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Juzang Had Strong Summer League Showing For Jazz

After a slow start during the Salt Lake City Summer League, Juzang shined with the Jazz roster in Las Vegas.

Juzang averaged 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting an impressive 53 percent from the floor and 52 percent from three.

No player in the Las Vegas Summer League hit more threes at a higher rate than Juzang as he prepares for his second NBA season.

Juzang’s improved shooting was a significant development after knocking down just 23 percent of his three-point attempts with the Jazz last season.

Juzang Prior To Joining Jazz

Before returning to college for his third season, Juzang was a projected first-round pick after leading the UCLA Bruins to the Final Four in 2021. But after a disappointing final season, the guard went undrafted in 2022 before signing his first two-way deal with the Jazz.

The guard has excellent size at 6-foot-7 and averaged a promising 15.8 points on 48 percent shooting from the floor and 35 percent from the three-point line.

The wing was a top 50 prospect coming out of high school and originally committed to Kentucky before transferring to UCLA after his freshman season.

Two-way players earn half of the NBA’s rookie minimum contract and can split time between the team’s main roster and their G-League affiliate.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

