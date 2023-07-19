Johnny Juzang Returns To Jazz On Two-Way Deal

SALT LAKE CITY – Johnny Juzang is returning to the Utah Jazz on a two-way contract for the 2023-24 season.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Twitter.

“Free agent G Johnny Juzang is returning to the Utah Jazz on a two-way contract, his agents Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler of @excelbasketball tell ESPN,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Free agent G Johnny Juzang is returning to the Utah Jazz on a two-way contract, his agents Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Juzang had a strong Vegas summer league, averaging 17.8 points. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 19, 2023

Juzang Had Strong Summer League Showing For Jazz

After a slow start during the Salt Lake City Summer League, Juzang shined with the Jazz roster in Las Vegas.

Juzang averaged 17.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while shooting an impressive 53 percent from the floor and 52 percent from three.

No player in the Las Vegas Summer League hit more threes at a higher rate than Juzang as he prepares for his second NBA season.

Juzang’s improved shooting was a significant development after knocking down just 23 percent of his three-point attempts with the Jazz last season.

Juzang Prior To Joining Jazz

Before returning to college for his third season, Juzang was a projected first-round pick after leading the UCLA Bruins to the Final Four in 2021. But after a disappointing final season, the guard went undrafted in 2022 before signing his first two-way deal with the Jazz.

The guard has excellent size at 6-foot-7 and averaged a promising 15.8 points on 48 percent shooting from the floor and 35 percent from the three-point line.

No player in summer league hit more threes at a higher rate than Johnny Juzang. Juzang had 12 makes on 52 percent shooting after shooting just 23 percent last season in the NBA. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) July 17, 2023

The wing was a top 50 prospect coming out of high school and originally committed to Kentucky before transferring to UCLA after his freshman season.

Two-way players earn half of the NBA’s rookie minimum contract and can split time between the team’s main roster and their G-League affiliate.

