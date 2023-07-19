Semi-truck crash closed down Provo Canyon traffic

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — On Wednesday afternoon, an overturned semi-truck halted westbound traffic in Provo Canyon.

Utah’s Department of Transportation reported the crash on U.S. Route 189 near mile marker 26 at about noon.

Utah Highway Patrol Cameron Roden told KSL TV the semi was traveling under a bridge, and the trailer was too tall and hit the overpass.

Roden said the semi was carrying dirt, and a car was hit by the debris. There were no reported injuries.

At approximately 1 p.m., the roadway was cleared.