UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #32 Utah’s Thomas Yassmin (Tight End)

Jul 19, 2023, 1:37 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #32 is Utah’s Thomas Yassmin (TE).

Utah’s Thomas Yassmin

Yassmin is a senior tight end from Sydney, Australia.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)


Prior to his time with the Utes, Yassmin played rugby at The Scots College in New South Wales, Australia. He was named to the Australian Schools Barbarians all-star team.

Yassmin played American football for the first time in 2018, his redshirt freshman season.

He played in 11 games in 2019. The majority of the action he saw was on special teams. Yassmin played mostly with the special teams unit in 2020 and 2021. He made Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll twice and began play as a reserve tight end in 2021.

Yassmin exploded onto the scene in 2022. He played in 13 games (six starts) and recorded 13 catches for 301 yards and six touchdowns. He became one of the best deep targets for Cam Rising and the Utes offense, averaging 23.2 yards per catch.

In Utah’s Pac-12 title win over USC, Yassmin posted a career-high 81 receiving yards, including a 60-yard touchdown reception.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Intriguing Pac-12 Headlines Ahead Of Media Day

Wednesday has produced some intriguing stories from the Pac-12 ahead of their Media Day, and no, we are not talking about their media rights.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kedon Slovis Will Join Unique Group Of BYU Football Quarterbacks

Slovis will become only the fourth transfer signal-caller to start at QB for BYU.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

WAC Releases 2023-24 League Schedule For UVU, SUU, Utah Tech MBB

The WAC announced the 2023-24 league schedule for the Utah Valley, Southern Utah, and Utah Tech men's basketball programs.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Johnny Juzang Returns To Jazz On Two-Way Deal

Johnny Juzang is returning to the Utah Jazz on a two-way contract for the 2023-24 season according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ranking The Opposing Quarterbacks BYU Football Will Face In 2023

Breaking down each of the projected starting quarterbacks BYU football is expected to face this fall.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

FIFA Can’t Guarantee Federations Will Pay Players Promised Amount At Women’s World Cup

Gianni Infantino made no guarantee that federations will distribute the $30,000 payments promised to every player at the Women's World Cup.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

60 in 60: #32 Utah’s Thomas Yassmin (Tight End)