60 in 60: #32 Utah’s Thomas Yassmin (Tight End)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #32 is Utah’s Thomas Yassmin (TE).

Utah’s Thomas Yassmin

Yassmin is a senior tight end from Sydney, Australia.

Prior to his time with the Utes, Yassmin played rugby at The Scots College in New South Wales, Australia. He was named to the Australian Schools Barbarians all-star team.

Yassmin played American football for the first time in 2018, his redshirt freshman season.

He played in 11 games in 2019. The majority of the action he saw was on special teams. Yassmin played mostly with the special teams unit in 2020 and 2021. He made Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll twice and began play as a reserve tight end in 2021.



Yassmin exploded onto the scene in 2022. He played in 13 games (six starts) and recorded 13 catches for 301 yards and six touchdowns. He became one of the best deep targets for Cam Rising and the Utes offense, averaging 23.2 yards per catch.

In Utah’s Pac-12 title win over USC, Yassmin posted a career-high 81 receiving yards, including a 60-yard touchdown reception.

