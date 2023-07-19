KSLSPORTS FEED
WAC Releases 2023-24 League Schedule For UVU, SUU, Utah Tech MBB
Jul 19, 2023, 2:04 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Western Athletic Conference announced the 2023-24 league schedule for the Utah Valley, Southern Utah, and Utah Tech men’s basketball programs.
WAC Releases 2023-24 Schedule
The WAC unveiled the conference slate for the three schools and the rest of the league on Tuesday, July 19.
Utah Valley, SUU, and Utah Tech will each play 20 conference games during the upcoming season in a double round-robin format. The Wolverines, Thunderbirds, and Trailblazers will play 10 league games at home and the other 10 on the road.
Utah Valley Wolverines
The Wolverines begin Western Athletic Conference play at home against the Seattle Redhawks on November 29. Utah Valley’s first conference road game is at Utah Tech on December 2. UVU’s final WAC game of the season is at Abilene Christian on March 9.
The Western Athletic Conference announced its 2023-24 men’s basketball conference schedule on Wednesday. See Utah Valley’s @WACsports schedule👇#UVUhoops #WAChoops #UVU https://t.co/6i2ccWLQtd
— UVU Men’s Basketball (@UVUmbb) July 19, 2023
UVU’s 2023-24 WAC Schedule
- vs. Seattle U on November 29
- @ Utah Tech on December 2
- vs. California Baptist on January 4
- vs. Southern Utah on January 6
- @ UT Arlington on January 11
- @ UT Rio Grande Valley on January 13
- @ Grand Canyon on January 18
- vs. Utah Tech on January 20
- @ Seattle U on January 27
- @ Stephen F. Auston on February 1
- vs. Grand Canyon on February 3
- vs. Tarleton State on February 8
- vs. Abilene Christian on February 10
- @ California Baptist on February 15
- @ Southern Utah on February 17
- vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on February 22
- vs. Stephen F. Auston on February 24
- vs. UT Arlington on March 2
- @ Tarleton State on March 7
- @ Abilene Christian on March 9
Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Southern Utah opens league action at home against California Baptist on November 29. SUU’s first road game in WAC play is at Seattle U on December 2. The T-Birds finish their WAC slate away from Cedar City when they travel to UT Rio Grande Valley on March 9.
— SUU Men’s Basketball (@SUUBasketball) July 19, 2023
SUU’s 2023-24 WAC Schedule
- vs. California Baptist on November 29
- @ Seattle U on December 2
- vs. Grand Canyon on January 4
- @ Utah Valley on January 6
- vs. Stephen F. Austin on January 13
- vs. Utah Tech on January 18
- @ California Baptist on January 20
- @ Tarleton State on January 25
- @ Abilene Christian on January 27
- vs. UT Arlington on February 1
- vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on February 3
- @ Utah Tech on February 8
- @ Grand Canyon on February 10
- vs. Seattle U on February 15
- vs. Utah Valley on February 17
- @ UT Arlington on February 22
- vs. Abilene Christian on February 29
- vs. Tarleton State on March 2
- @ Stephen F. Austin on March 7
- @ UT Rio Grande Valley on March 9
Utah Tech Trailblazers
The Blazers start WAC play at home against UVU on December 2. Utah Tech’s first WAC game on the road is against Cal Baptist on December 6. The Trailblazers wrap up league play on the road against Stephen F. Austin on March 8.
Almost that time ⏳
📰: https://t.co/TcflW2XTSu pic.twitter.com/MYaCP7QWBu
— Utah Tech Men’s Basketball (@UtahTechMBB) July 19, 2023
Utah Tech’s 2023-24 WAC Schedule
- vs. Utah Valley on December 2
- @ California Baptist on December 6
- @ Seattle U on January 4
- vs. Grand Canyon on January 6
- vs. Stephen F. Austin on January 11
- @ Southern Utah on January 18
- @ Utah Valley on January 20
- @ Abilene Christian on January 25
- @ Tarleton State on January 27
- vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on February 1
- vs. UT Arlington on February 3
- vs. Southern Utah on February 8
- vs. California Baptist on February 10
- @ Grand Canyon on February 15
- vs. Seattle U on February 17
- @ UT Arlington on February 24
- vs. Tarleton State on February 29
- vs. Abilene Christian on March 2
- @ UT Rio Grande Valley on March 6
- @ Stephen F. Austin on March 8
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.