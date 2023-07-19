WAC Releases 2023-24 League Schedule For UVU, SUU, Utah Tech MBB

SALT LAKE CITY – The Western Athletic Conference announced the 2023-24 league schedule for the Utah Valley, Southern Utah, and Utah Tech men’s basketball programs.

WAC Releases 2023-24 Schedule

The WAC unveiled the conference slate for the three schools and the rest of the league on Tuesday, July 19.

Utah Valley, SUU, and Utah Tech will each play 20 conference games during the upcoming season in a double round-robin format. The Wolverines, Thunderbirds, and Trailblazers will play 10 league games at home and the other 10 on the road.

Utah Valley Wolverines

The Wolverines begin Western Athletic Conference play at home against the Seattle Redhawks on November 29. Utah Valley’s first conference road game is at Utah Tech on December 2. UVU’s final WAC game of the season is at Abilene Christian on March 9.

UVU’s 2023-24 WAC Schedule

vs. Seattle U on November 29

@ Utah Tech on December 2

vs. California Baptist on January 4

vs. Southern Utah on January 6

@ UT Arlington on January 11

@ UT Rio Grande Valley on January 13

@ Grand Canyon on January 18

vs. Utah Tech on January 20

@ Seattle U on January 27

@ Stephen F. Auston on February 1

vs. Grand Canyon on February 3

vs. Tarleton State on February 8

vs. Abilene Christian on February 10

@ California Baptist on February 15

@ Southern Utah on February 17

vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on February 22

vs. Stephen F. Auston on February 24

vs. UT Arlington on March 2

@ Tarleton State on March 7

@ Abilene Christian on March 9

Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Southern Utah opens league action at home against California Baptist on November 29. SUU’s first road game in WAC play is at Seattle U on December 2. The T-Birds finish their WAC slate away from Cedar City when they travel to UT Rio Grande Valley on March 9.

SUU’s 2023-24 WAC Schedule

vs. California Baptist on November 29

@ Seattle U on December 2

vs. Grand Canyon on January 4

@ Utah Valley on January 6

vs. Stephen F. Austin on January 13

vs. Utah Tech on January 18

@ California Baptist on January 20

@ Tarleton State on January 25

@ Abilene Christian on January 27

vs. UT Arlington on February 1

vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on February 3

@ Utah Tech on February 8

@ Grand Canyon on February 10

vs. Seattle U on February 15

vs. Utah Valley on February 17

@ UT Arlington on February 22

vs. Abilene Christian on February 29

vs. Tarleton State on March 2

@ Stephen F. Austin on March 7

@ UT Rio Grande Valley on March 9

Utah Tech Trailblazers

The Blazers start WAC play at home against UVU on December 2. Utah Tech’s first WAC game on the road is against Cal Baptist on December 6. The Trailblazers wrap up league play on the road against Stephen F. Austin on March 8.

Utah Tech’s 2023-24 WAC Schedule

vs. Utah Valley on December 2

@ California Baptist on December 6

@ Seattle U on January 4

vs. Grand Canyon on January 6

vs. Stephen F. Austin on January 11

@ Southern Utah on January 18

@ Utah Valley on January 20

@ Abilene Christian on January 25

@ Tarleton State on January 27

vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on February 1

vs. UT Arlington on February 3

vs. Southern Utah on February 8

vs. California Baptist on February 10

@ Grand Canyon on February 15

vs. Seattle U on February 17

@ UT Arlington on February 24

vs. Tarleton State on February 29

vs. Abilene Christian on March 2

@ UT Rio Grande Valley on March 6

@ Stephen F. Austin on March 8

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland