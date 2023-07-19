UTAH FIREWATCH
Intriguing Pac-12 Headlines Ahead Of Media Day

Jul 19, 2023, 3:25 PM

KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Wednesday has been a parade of interesting news out of the Pac-12 ahead of their Media Day, and no, we are not talking about their media rights, though you can read about the latest on that here.

While not exactly major pieces of news, they are intriguing as the conference closes in on their Media Day in Las Vegas.

First up, Stanford’s president announced his resignation from the position after being under investigation for fraudulent work in the scientific community. While the findings came back mostly in President Marc Tessier-Lavigne’s favor, he has still opted to step down.

The other piece of interesting news dropping before the Conference of Champion’s Media Day is that Colorado coach Deion Sanders will not be in attendance. There was a ton of excitement surrounding the ability to talk to coach Prime, but recent health issues have sidelined the Buffs’ headman per his doctor’s orders.

The Significance Of Tessier-Lavigne’s Resignation At Stanford

Normally a university president’s resignation wouldn’t move the needle too much in the sports department, but with the Pac-12 seemingly wrapping up their new media deal negotiations this carries some interest.

It is important to remember the Pac-12’s hierarchy structure is set up to where the presidents of each university comprise the “CEO Group” and they are the ones who make all of the major decisions as to what the conference does and how they do it – not the commissioner.

With that said, Tessier-Lavigne stepping down shouldn’t delay any decisions by the group or really have any impact on what they decide in regard to the media deal, even with him sitting as the Executive Committee President.

It is, however, perhaps an interesting bit of insight into why not much has been said from the Cardinal party during this whole ordeal. There is also some intrigue about who Stanford will pick to replace Tessier-Lavigne come August 31 and if the newcomer will have any impact on the media rights negotiations.

No Coach Prime At Media Day

This story is just a bummer.

Health issues are serious and it’s always sad to know someone is struggling with things that quite honestly can take the fun out of life.

While thankfully it sounds like coach Prime and his medical staff are on top of things to make sure no further issues arise, it’s also sad that the biggest personality in the Pac-12 won’t be able to make his official debut to the conference at Media Day.

Part of what makes these events so fun is getting to see some of the best and brightest in each conference outside of “game day mode”. It’s a chance for personalities to shine, and for fans and media to get a better feel of who these individuals are.

Still, people’s health and well-being is most important, so the big debut will have to wait until next season. In the meantime, best wishes to coach Prime from KSL Sports on a speedy and successful recovery.

