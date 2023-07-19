UTAH FIREWATCH
NATIONAL NEWS

Tonight’s Powerball drawing will be for $1 billion

Jul 19, 2023, 3:56 PM | Updated: 3:57 pm

A California Lottery Powerball sign displays an amount of $999 million at Won Won Mini Market liquo...

A California Lottery Powerball sign displays an amount of $999 million at Won Won Mini Market liquor store in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 18. Mandatory Credit: Damian Dovarganes/AP

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Start saying goodbye to your coworkers, because you might soon retire with a lottery ticket worth $1 billion.

OK, probably not. But Wednesday night’s billion-dollar Powerball drawing – combined with a Mega Millions jackpot that keeps growing – means some lucky winners could become millionaires even if they don’t hit the jackpot.

No one hit all six numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing: 19, 22, 31, 37, 54 with a mega ball of 18.

That means the jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is worth an estimated $720 million, with a cash value of $369.6 million.

If you can’t wait until Friday to buy 264 Ferrari LaFerraris (or whichever supercar you prefer), the drawing for Wednesday night’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot drawing will happen at 10:59 p.m. ET.

The colossal jackpot is the seventh-largest in US lottery history and the third-largest Powerball jackpot. One insanely lucky winner scored the record-high $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last year in California.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tonight’s Powerball drawing will be for $1 billion