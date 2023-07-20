UTAH FIREWATCH
Severe thunderstorm warnings for Tooele Co., San Rafael Swell areas

Jul 19, 2023, 6:04 PM | Updated: 6:27 pm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several areas in Utah Wednesday evening.

A special weather statement was issued for Tooele County including Grantsville, Dugway, and Stockton, warning of a large thunderstorm with high winds moving through the area.

NWS stated residents could expect wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

It stated “gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.”

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

San Rafael thunderstorm warning

NWS also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Central Mountains and San Rafael Swell areas.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail are expected.

Locations impacted include: Huntington, Clawson, Castle Dale, Orangeville, Cleveland, Elmo,
Hiawatha and Wattis, which includes Utah Route 10 between mile markers 30 and 62.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Wayne Co. flash flooding

Another flash flood warning was issued for Wayne County including Capitol Reef National Park along with a “special weather event” warning for Tooele County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, park rangers in Capitol Reef reported thunderstorms and  between .75 and 1.25 inches of heavy rain.

The warning stated “life threatening flash flooding” was occurring in the area threatening those near creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses until 6:15 p.m.

The locations experiencing flash flooding include: Capitol Reef National Park and Fruita. In particular, Sulphur Creek, Cohab Canyon, and Grand Wash.

NWS urged drivers to “turn around, don’t drown,” explaining that most flood deaths occur in cars.

Severe thunderstorm warnings for Tooele Co., San Rafael Swell areas