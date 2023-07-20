UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Despite rain, Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo rides on

Jul 19, 2023, 11:10 PM | Updated: 11:25 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Even though all the action was in front of him, James Bekker couldn’t help but to keep looking up.

“Looks like it might get a little crazy,” he said gazing up at the sky. “It’s been lightly sprinkling for the last 45 minutes.”

Rain had many people grabbing their umbrellas at the start of the Utah Days of ’47 rodeo at the Utah State Fairgrounds in Salt Lake City.

At about the time of the rodeo when cowboys were wrestling steers down to the ground, plenty of people started going up under the awnings for cover.

“I think it is going to pass,” said Bekker to his family. “I think we will be all right. I think we will be all right.”

Sure enough, after about an hour of rain, the stormy weather went away.

For families like the Bekkers, they could enjoy what they really came here for.

“I think it is a lot of fun,” Bekker said. “It is something we look forward to because we love the rodeo. But also, we have a long history of families coming across.”

Celebrating the pioneers who settled in Utah is what Days of ’47 celebrations are all about.

“It is a good time to think about not only our family, but our relatives who came over way back,” said Bekker.

When you think of what those pioneers went through, it would take more than a little rain to buck this rodeo off.

“Nothing a cowboy can’t do out there,” said Bekker with a laugh.

Nearly an hour of rainfall couldn't stop the Days of '47 Rodeo from kicking off tonight in Salt Lake City. (Jay Hancock/KSLTV) Nearly an hour of rainfall couldn't stop the Days of '47 Rodeo from kicking off tonight in Salt Lake City. (Jay Hancock/KSLTV) Nearly an hour of rainfall couldn't stop the Days of '47 Rodeo from kicking off tonight in Salt Lake City. (Jay Hancock/KSLTV) Nearly an hour of rainfall couldn't stop the Days of '47 Rodeo from kicking off tonight in Salt Lake City. (Jay Hancock/KSLTV) Nearly an hour of rainfall couldn't stop the Days of '47 Rodeo from kicking off tonight in Salt Lake City. (Jay Hancock/KSLTV) Nearly an hour of rainfall couldn't stop the Days of '47 Rodeo from kicking off tonight in Salt Lake City. (Jay Hancock/KSLTV) Nearly an hour of rainfall couldn't stop the Days of '47 Rodeo from kicking off tonight in Salt Lake City. (Jay Hancock/KSLTV) Nearly an hour of rainfall couldn't stop the Days of '47 Rodeo from kicking off tonight in Salt Lake City. (Jay Hancock/KSLTV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Dipping Sauce...

Matt Gephardt and Cindy St. Clair, KSLTV

The Training Table has not fulfilled some Dipping Sauce orders

There used to be a restaurant in Utah called The Training Table. The restaurants all closed back in 2016, but some of their famous sauces are back on the market.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Debbie Worthen

Multiple pets dead, home is a total loss after fire in Syracuse

A Syracuse family is facing a tough loss after their house goes up in flames.

1 day ago

generic emergency lights...

Eliza Pace

Utah woman killed by tree falling in storm

A woman was killed along the Rio Grande Trail when a tree fell and crushed her.

1 day ago

...

Lauren Steinbrecher & Eliza Pace

Rescued teen stranded overnight in Zion National Park Narrows shares her story

A southern Utah teen is recovering after being stranded overnight in The Narrows in Zion National Park, spending the night cold and alone in the canyon.

1 day ago

A sign warning visitors and residents of Provo to not start campfires in non-approved fire pits. (K...

Ladd Egan

‘Everything is drying out’: Provo issues fire restriction order

Provo City’s fire marshal has issued a fire restriction order prohibiting campfires along the city’s east bench and canyons.

1 day ago

Powerball ticket sales in Idaho...

Mike Anderson

Utahns cross state line to buy $1 billion Powerball jackpot numbers

A $1 billion jackpot has Utahns headed across the state line to cure their Powerball fever.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Despite rain, Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo rides on