Despite rain, Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo rides on

SALT LAKE CITY — Even though all the action was in front of him, James Bekker couldn’t help but to keep looking up.

“Looks like it might get a little crazy,” he said gazing up at the sky. “It’s been lightly sprinkling for the last 45 minutes.”

Rain had many people grabbing their umbrellas at the start of the Utah Days of ’47 rodeo at the Utah State Fairgrounds in Salt Lake City.

At about the time of the rodeo when cowboys were wrestling steers down to the ground, plenty of people started going up under the awnings for cover.

“I think it is going to pass,” said Bekker to his family. “I think we will be all right. I think we will be all right.”

Sure enough, after about an hour of rain, the stormy weather went away.

The Days of ’47 Rodeo has started on time. No weather delays. #ksltv #daysof47 pic.twitter.com/9shYhqMVsb — Alex Cabrero (@KSL_AlexCabrero) July 20, 2023

For families like the Bekkers, they could enjoy what they really came here for.

“I think it is a lot of fun,” Bekker said. “It is something we look forward to because we love the rodeo. But also, we have a long history of families coming across.”

Celebrating the pioneers who settled in Utah is what Days of ’47 celebrations are all about.

“It is a good time to think about not only our family, but our relatives who came over way back,” said Bekker.

When you think of what those pioneers went through, it would take more than a little rain to buck this rodeo off.

“Nothing a cowboy can’t do out there,” said Bekker with a laugh.