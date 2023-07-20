Multiple pets dead, home a total loss after fire in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, Utah — A Syracuse family is facing a tough loss after their house went up in flames. It happened near 1200 South and 2100 West.

All but one of the family’s pets died in the fire and two firefighters were injured while fighting it.

The two firefighters both suffered from heat exhaustion. They are both OK. The family had three dogs, two cats and two chinchillas. They found one of the dogs alive in the backyard. The rest didn’t make it out.

Fire crews say they got the call around 3:45 p.m. of smoke and flames coming from the home. There were two people home at the time who didn’t know the house was burning. The weather was much different early in the afternoon with temperatures in the 90s and little cloud cover. We’re told the biggest challenge in fighting this today was battling the heat. But crews say they were able to keep it from spreading.

“We did have two firefighters that were injured,” Syracuse Deputy Chief Jo Hamblin told KSL TV. “One was treated on scene, the other was transported to the hospital and has since been released and expected to make a full recovery.”

After the fire was out, crews took the family to the backyard, where they found one of their dogs who had hidden by the chicken coop. The dog appeared to be shaken but otherwise uninjured.

Hamblin said they are still investigating but this fire is not suspicious.