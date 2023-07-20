UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Multiple pets dead, home is a total loss after fire in Syracuse

Jul 19, 2023, 10:47 PM

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SYRACUSE, Utah — A Syracuse family is facing a tough loss after their house goes up in flames. It happened at 1194 South 2100 West.

All but one of the family’s pets died in the fire and two firefighters were injured while fighting it.

The two firefighters both suffered from heat exhaustion. They are both ok. The family had three dogs, two cats and two chinchillas. They found one of the dogs alive in the backyard. The rest didn’t make it out.

Fire crews say they got the call around 3:45p.m. of smoke and flames coming from the home. There were two people home at the time who didn’t know the house was burning. The weather was much different early in the afternoon with temperatures in the 90s and little cloud cover. We’re told the biggest challenge in fighting this today was battling the heat. But crews say they were able to keep it from spreading.

“We did have two firefighters that were injured,” Syracuse Deputy Chief Jo Hamblin told KSL TV. “One was treated on scene, the other was transported to the hospital and has since been released and expected to make a full recovery.”

After the fire was out, crews took the family to the backyard, where they found one of their dogs who had hidden by the chicken coop. The dog appeared to be shaken but otherwise uninjured.

The deputy chief told us they are still investigating but this fire is not suspicious.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

generic emergency lights...

Eliza Pace

Utah woman killed by tree falling in storm

A woman was killed along the Rio Grande Trail when a tree fell and crushed her.

23 hours ago

...

Lauren Steinbrecher & Eliza Pace

Rescued teen stranded overnight in Zion National Park Narrows shares her story

A southern Utah teen is recovering after being stranded overnight in The Narrows in Zion National Park, spending the night cold and alone in the canyon.

23 hours ago

A sign warning visitors and residents of Provo to not start campfires in non-approved fire pits. (K...

Ladd Egan

‘Everything is drying out’: Provo issues fire restriction order

Provo City’s fire marshal has issued a fire restriction order prohibiting campfires along the city’s east bench and canyons.

23 hours ago

Powerball ticket sales in Idaho...

Mike Anderson

Utahns cross state line to buy $1 billion Powerball jackpot numbers

A $1 billion jackpot has Utahns headed across the state line to cure their Powerball fever.

23 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Severe thunderstorm warnings for Tooele Co., San Rafael Swell areas

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for several areas in Utah Wednesday evening. A special weather statement was issued for Tooele County including Grantsville, Dugway, and Stockton, warning of a large thunderstorm with high winds moving through the area. Strong wind gusts up to 69 mph have been observed in this line […]

23 hours ago

'Donate With Pride' sign...

Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV.com

ARUP now begins accepting blood donations from gay and bisexual men

Multiple members of the LGTBQ community on Wednesday were "extremely excited" to be able to donate blood, and thus save lives in a way that wasn't available before, Dr. Waseem Anani said.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Multiple pets dead, home is a total loss after fire in Syracuse