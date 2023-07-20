UTAH FIREWATCH
Utah woman killed by tree falling in storm

Jul 19, 2023, 10:18 PM | Updated: 10:22 pm

generic emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A woman was killed along the Rio Grande Trail when a tree fell and crushed her.

According to Clearfield Police Assistant Chief Devin Rogers, at approximately 7:18 p.m. the 68-year-old woman was riding her bike along the Rio Grande Trail in the Clearfield/Clinton stretch when a tree fell on her.

The tree fell between 200 South and 300 North along the trail in Clearfield.

Rogers said they don’t know the exact cause of the tree falling, but that there were high winds in the area at that time.

She sustained traumatic injuries and was pinned under the tree.

Authorities were able to free her from under the tree and transport her to the hospital. Unfortunately, the woman succumbed to her injuries and died at the hospital.

The identity of the woman has not been released at this time.

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

