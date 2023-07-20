NATIONAL NEWS
The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion
Jul 20, 2023, 6:25 AM
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Jul 20, 2023, 6:25 AM
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
A US soldier in Hawaii is receiving the military’s highest award for valor not in combat on Wednesday for saving a woman’s life and repeatedly fighting off a man who was attacking her.
1 day ago
Start saying goodbye to your coworkers, because you might soon retire with a lottery ticket worth $1 billion.
1 day ago
Netflix’s crackdown on password sharing appears to be paying off.
1 day ago
A federal judge on Wednesday upheld a $5 million jury verdict against Donald Trump, rejecting the former president’s claims that the award was excessive and that the jury vindicated him by failing to conclude he raped a columnist in a luxury department store dressing room in the 1990s.
1 day ago
Whistleblowers claiming the Justice Department improperly interfered with a yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden will testify before Congress as House Republicans accelerate their probes into the president and his family.
1 day ago
Federal safety investigators have determined that natural gas was leaking from a defective fitting at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory where a powerful explosion killed seven people.
2 days ago
The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.
This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy.
Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.
These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!
This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.
Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.