Utah County business owner asking for info on vandalized studio

Jul 20, 2023, 10:06 AM | Updated: 10:54 am

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SPANISH FORK, Utah — The owner of a Utah County business is searching for the person or people who vandalized her studio.

Sara Caldera said someone threw a baseball-sized rock through the front window late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

The studio is located in a strip mall on Expressway Lane behind Chick-fil-A.

“We don’t know who did it,” Caldera said. “It’s kind of unfortunate. We’re looking to see if anyone has any information.”

The rock shattered the glass covering the 7-foot window. Spanish Fork police said this was an isolated incident and they don’t believe anything inside was taken.

“You couldn’t climb in the way it was (broken,) Caldera said. “The rock came through and you couldn’t really get through it.”

She said she doesn’t know who would vandalize her 1-year-old business or why.

“I hope not hate toward us, which I don’t think so, maybe some kids messing around,” Caldera said.

Caldera hopes someone in the community knows something and reports it.

“At first I was like, oh this stuff happens,” she said. “And then after a few days, I was like, actually it doesn’t happen that often.

She said she still feels on edge.

“The last few nights have been hard to sleep because I’m like, are they going to come back? I hope they don’t try to come in. They know the window’s open.”

Caldera is responsible for replacing the window. She said the boards are letting heat into the exercise space.

“People want to cool off when they come in,” she said. “Hopefully they get It fixed soon.”

She said it will take time to get over the fact that someone violated her space, her dream studio.

“It’s not always a belonging thing,” Caldera said.

