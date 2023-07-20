Big 12 Unveiled 2024 BYU Women’s Basketball Conference Opponents

PROVO, Utah – The Big 12 released the opponents for the upcoming 2024 conference season in women’s basketball.

That means BYU women’s basketball is closer to tipping off its first season in a major conference.

Big 12 has announced opponents for the 2024 women’s basketball season.#BYUwbb will have home-and-away matchups against Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU Home-Only: Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia Away-only: UCF, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) July 20, 2023

These opponent pairings were noteworthy as the league moved from a double-round-robin format with ten institutions to an 18-game schedule with 14 league members. So that leaves only five teams in the league that teams will play both home and away, plus four home-only opponents and another four on the road.

This model is being adopted for only the 2024 season. After the upcoming year, Texas and Oklahoma are leaving for the SEC. How the league will create the schedule with 12 institutions is still to be determined.

The Big 12 determined conference opponents for 2024 based on a “combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.”

BYU’s home-and-away opponents for their inaugural Big 12 season include Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, and TCU. The home-only opponents are Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and West Virginia. BYU will visit UCF, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Texas for the road-only contests.

The Texas game is notable as the Longhorns have former BYU star Shaylee Gonzales back for a second season.

BYU is entering its second year under head coach Amber Whiting. Last year, BYU finished with a 16-17 record and a first-round exit in the WNIT.

CONFERENCE HOME AND AWAY ❕ pic.twitter.com/zm5oeLFcXf — BYU Women’s Hoops (@byuwbb) July 20, 2023

BYU brings back the nation’s leading rebounder, Lauren Gustin, for a senior season. Gustin dipped into the Transfer Portal during the offseason but decided to return to BYU for one final year. She averaged 16.7 rebounds per game last year. The closest player to Gustin in rebounds nationally was LSU national champion Angel Reese at 15.4 per contest.

Big 12 Opponents for BYU Women’s Basketball in 2024

Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU

Home-only: Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away-only: UCF, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas

Rest of the Big 12’s opponents

Baylor

Home-and-away: Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas, West Virginia

Home-only: UCF, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech

Away-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Oklahoma

UCF

Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Home-only: BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas

Away-only: Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech

Cincinnati

Home-and-away: BYU, UCF, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Home-only: Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU

Away-only: Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas

Houston

Home-and-away: Baylor, BYU, UCF, TCU, Texas Tech

Home-only: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Texas

Away-only: Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Iowa State

Home-and-away: BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Home-only: Baylor, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, TCU

Away-only: UCF, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech

Kansas

Home-and-away: Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma

Home-only: Cincinnati, Houston, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Away-only: UCF, Texas, TCU, Texas Tech

Kansas State

Home-and-away: UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas

Home-only: BYU, Houston, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Away-only: Baylor, Cincinnati, TCU, Texas Tech

Oklahoma

Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas

Home-only: Baylor, UCF, TCU, Texas Tech

Away-only: BYU, Houston, Iowa State, West Virginia

Oklahoma State

Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech

Home-only: BYU, Houston, Texas, West Virginia

Away-only: Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU

TCU

Home-and-away: BYU, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Home-only: UCF, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State

Away-only: Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Oklahoma

Texas

Home-and-away: Baylor, Oklahoma, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech

Home-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas

Away-only: UCF, Houston, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Texas Tech

Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU

Home-only: UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State

Away-only: Baylor, BYU, Oklahoma, West Virginia

West Virginia

Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, TCU

Home-only: Houston, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech

Away-only: BYU, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Follow @Mitch_Harper