KSLSPORTS FEED
Big 12 Unveiled 2024 BYU Women’s Basketball Conference Opponents
Jul 20, 2023, 9:34 AM
PROVO, Utah – The Big 12 released the opponents for the upcoming 2024 conference season in women’s basketball.
That means BYU women’s basketball is closer to tipping off its first season in a major conference.
Big 12 has announced opponents for the 2024 women’s basketball season.#BYUwbb will have home-and-away matchups against Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU
Home-Only: Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Away-only: UCF, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) July 20, 2023
These opponent pairings were noteworthy as the league moved from a double-round-robin format with ten institutions to an 18-game schedule with 14 league members. So that leaves only five teams in the league that teams will play both home and away, plus four home-only opponents and another four on the road.
This model is being adopted for only the 2024 season. After the upcoming year, Texas and Oklahoma are leaving for the SEC. How the league will create the schedule with 12 institutions is still to be determined.
The Big 12 determined conference opponents for 2024 based on a “combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.”
BYU’s home-and-away opponents for their inaugural Big 12 season include Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, and TCU. The home-only opponents are Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and West Virginia. BYU will visit UCF, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Texas for the road-only contests.
The Texas game is notable as the Longhorns have former BYU star Shaylee Gonzales back for a second season.
BYU is entering its second year under head coach Amber Whiting. Last year, BYU finished with a 16-17 record and a first-round exit in the WNIT.
CONFERENCE HOME AND AWAY ❕ pic.twitter.com/zm5oeLFcXf
— BYU Women’s Hoops (@byuwbb) July 20, 2023
BYU brings back the nation’s leading rebounder, Lauren Gustin, for a senior season. Gustin dipped into the Transfer Portal during the offseason but decided to return to BYU for one final year. She averaged 16.7 rebounds per game last year. The closest player to Gustin in rebounds nationally was LSU national champion Angel Reese at 15.4 per contest.
Big 12 Opponents for BYU Women’s Basketball in 2024
Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, TCU
Home-only: Baylor, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Away-only: UCF, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas
Rest of the Big 12’s opponents
Baylor
Home-and-away: Houston, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas, West Virginia
Home-only: UCF, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech
Away-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Oklahoma
UCF
Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Houston, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Home-only: BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas
Away-only: Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas Tech
Cincinnati
Home-and-away: BYU, UCF, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Home-only: Baylor, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU
Away-only: Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas
Houston
Home-and-away: Baylor, BYU, UCF, TCU, Texas Tech
Home-only: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Texas
Away-only: Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Iowa State
Home-and-away: BYU, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Home-only: Baylor, Cincinnati, Oklahoma, TCU
Away-only: UCF, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech
Kansas
Home-and-away: Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma
Home-only: Cincinnati, Houston, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Away-only: UCF, Texas, TCU, Texas Tech
Kansas State
Home-and-away: UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas
Home-only: BYU, Houston, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Away-only: Baylor, Cincinnati, TCU, Texas Tech
Oklahoma
Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas
Home-only: Baylor, UCF, TCU, Texas Tech
Away-only: BYU, Houston, Iowa State, West Virginia
Oklahoma State
Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech
Home-only: BYU, Houston, Texas, West Virginia
Away-only: Cincinnati, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU
TCU
Home-and-away: BYU, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Home-only: UCF, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State
Away-only: Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Oklahoma
Texas
Home-and-away: Baylor, Oklahoma, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech
Home-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas
Away-only: UCF, Houston, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Texas Tech
Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU
Home-only: UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State
Away-only: Baylor, BYU, Oklahoma, West Virginia
West Virginia
Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, TCU
Home-only: Houston, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas Tech
Away-only: BYU, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.