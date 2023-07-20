UTAH FIREWATCH
BYU, NFL Legend Steve Young Lands New Job After ESPN Layoff

Jul 20, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU and NFL quarterback Steve Young found a new job after he was one of the many ex-ESPN employees laid off by the broadcasting company in June.

The former college and professional signal-caller will return to the gridiron at his next stop. Young will help coach the Menlo School girls’ flag football team in Atherton, California.

The former NFL analyst will serve as an assistant coach under fellow former San Francisco 49ers quarterback John Paye. This fall will be the team’s inaugural season.

“We are excited to add girls flag football to our sport offerings.and provide an opportunity for our female students to play a popular, fast-growing sport. There is so much support among the girls and their classmates, the Menlo community, our fellow schools, and at the state and national levels for this exciting athletic endeavor,” Menlo director of athletics Earl Koberlein said in a statement. “We are also thrilled with the inaugural coaching staff. John, Steve, Buffie and David bring so much knowledge and a high level of coaching expertise and experience.”

Menlo School said the flag football team has already generated interest with almost 40 girls interested in playing. The season kicks off on August 21 and runs through November 4.

Steve Young laid off by ESPN

Young was part of ESPN’s layoffs that took place in late June. The former BYU great and Pro Football Hall of Fame member had worked as an NFL analyst at ESPN for more than two decades.

“He is among approximately 20 on-air personalities who are losing their jobs today, as Disney makes significant budget cuts at ESPN,” per NBC Sports.

ESPN’s statement on layoffs

ESPN released the following statement on the layoffs:

“Given the current environment, ESPN has determined it necessary to identify some additional cost savings in the area of public-facing commentator salaries, and that process has begun. This exercise will include a small group of job cuts in the short-term and an ongoing focus on managing costs when we negotiate individual contract renewals in the months ahead. This is an extremely challenging process, involving individuals who have had tremendous impact on our company. These difficult decisions, based more on overall efficiency than merit, will help us meet our financial targets and ensure future growth.”

Fellow NFL broadcaster and member of the Monday Night Countdown crew Suzy Kolber was also let go.

About Steve Young

After a standout career at Greenwich High School in Connecticut, Young was a star quarterback at BYU from 1981-83. During his time with the Cougars, Young won the Davey O’Brien Award, Sammy Baugh Trophy, and was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy.

He finished his college career with 7,733 passing yards and 56 touchdowns with a 65.2 completion rate. He also ran the ball for 1,084 yards and 18 touchdowns.

During the 1984 USFL Draft, Young was selected with the No. 11 overall pick by the Los Angeles Express. He played for the Express until 1985.

In 1985, Young moved to the NFL and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was with the Bucs until 1986. In 1987, the Buccaneers traded the former BYU star to the San Francisco 49ers.

After serving as Joe Montana’s backup, Young became the Niners’ starting quarterback and led the team to three Super Bowl championships before retiring in 1999.

He finished his career with three Super Bowl rings, a Super Bowl MVP award, and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

