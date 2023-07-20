UTAH FIREWATCH
Utah Baseball Sends Two Players To MLB

Jul 20, 2023, 10:27 AM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah baseball has two former players that have been signed as undrafted free agents to the MLB this week.

Right-handed pitcher Blake Whiting signed a contract with the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday morning, while his teammate and pitcher Zac McCleve signed with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Utes finished the 2023 season 22-31-1 overall and 9-20-1 in Pac-12 play. Despite the struggles, the program is in the process of building a new on-campus stadium that could open as soon as 2025.

More About Utah’s MLB Pitchers

Whiting transferred to the Utes after two seasons at Salt Lake Community College, where he was named 2021 NJCAA Regional 18 Relief Pitcher of the Year. The Oakdale, California native made 41 appearances at Utah, finishing his career with a 4-5 record and making five saves during the 2022 season.

In the 2023 season, Whiting made 20 relief appearances, finishing with a 2-3 record. Whiting also struck out 39 opposing batters in 31 innings pitched.

McCleve, a Utah native out of Cyprus High spent five seasons with the Utes and went on to make 107 game appearances- setting the program record in that category.  McCleve’s efforts earned him Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention in 2023 after recording three saves, capped off in the series finale vs. Washington State to secure a three-game sweep.

Utes In The MLB News Earlier In The Week

It’s been a good week for Utah baseball with lots of positive news coming down the pipe for their former players.

On Sunday, all-time great C.J. Cron hit a grand slam against the New York Yankees to give the Colorado Rockies the win. It’s also worth noting the Rockies are owned by former Utah alum Charlie Monfort who sits on the Crimson Collective advisory board.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com

