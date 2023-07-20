Social Media Thinks Indianapolis Colts New Uniforms Are BYU Knockoff

SALT LAKE CITY – The Indianapolis Colts had people thinking of BYU with their new uniform release.

Alternate uniform reveals have been all the rage in the NFL offseason as teams get ready to kick off training camps over the next week. The Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings dropped modern throwbacks that almost seemed universally beloved. That’s a hard thing to do in today’s social media climate.

Ask the Colts how difficult the response can be if your new threads aren’t universally beloved.

The Indianapolis Colts, on Thursday (July 20), released an alternate all-blue uniform with a black helmet. They called the alternate “Indiana Nights.”

As crisp and cool as the Indiana Nights. pic.twitter.com/dsxWC4secT — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 20, 2023

I guess it’s an OK look. The reviews were mixed. But there was a theme with some of these reviews; people instantly thought of another football team when seeing these new Colts uniforms. They thought of BYU.

I thought this was BYU https://t.co/hTvh2cXrFZ — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) July 20, 2023

The Colts are just wearing BYU’s uniforms this year… https://t.co/dzXBoZbc68 pic.twitter.com/bpSuQVCin8 — Booner (@boonersports) July 20, 2023

BYU has donned a black helmet in the past. But they’ve never worn a black lid with royal blue uniforms. For fans that want that look from BYU, this experiment from the Colts might make you pause on that thought.

Even though black isn’t common with BYU’s uniform identity, social media couldn’t help but think of BYU when seeing these new Colts uniforms.

Can’t be that great if I thought they were BYU before even knowing it was an NFL account. https://t.co/cN05JzBuzv — Laszlo (@tabby_laz) July 20, 2023

Duke and BYU stepchild https://t.co/Da2uyCuJgz — Marco (@dmarcoveli) July 20, 2023

1. Thought this was BYU.

2. This looks like one of those fake Nike uniforms from the early 2010s.

3. This is a rare occasion where black is unnecessary. https://t.co/HNJEJ17WxF — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) July 20, 2023

One Twitter user even made a conference realignment joke about these uniforms. You have to respect that.

Conference realignment needs to stop, with the BYU Cougars now joining the AFC South. https://t.co/wwZGStzWoL — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) July 20, 2023

Big BYU vibes https://t.co/J9THbJYsx8 — Josh Edwards (@EdwardsCBS) July 20, 2023

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

