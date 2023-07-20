UTAH FIREWATCH
Social Media Thinks Indianapolis Colts New Uniforms Are BYU Knockoff

Jul 20, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – The Indianapolis Colts had people thinking of BYU with their new uniform release.

Alternate uniform reveals have been all the rage in the NFL offseason as teams get ready to kick off training camps over the next week. The Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings dropped modern throwbacks that almost seemed universally beloved. That’s a hard thing to do in today’s social media climate.

Ask the Colts how difficult the response can be if your new threads aren’t universally beloved.

The Indianapolis Colts, on Thursday (July 20), released an alternate all-blue uniform with a black helmet. They called the alternate “Indiana Nights.”

I guess it’s an OK look. The reviews were mixed. But there was a theme with some of these reviews; people instantly thought of another football team when seeing these new Colts uniforms. They thought of BYU.

BYU has donned a black helmet in the past. But they’ve never worn a black lid with royal blue uniforms. For fans that want that look from BYU, this experiment from the Colts might make you pause on that thought.

Even though black isn’t common with BYU’s uniform identity, social media couldn’t help but think of BYU when seeing these new Colts uniforms.

One Twitter user even made a conference realignment joke about these uniforms. You have to respect that.

Make sure to follow all of KSL Sports’ NFL and Locals in the NFL coverage during the 2023 season led by Kyle Ireland.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

