Gov. Cox meeting with Ron DeSantis Friday, Sen. President Stuart Adams holding fundraiser

Jul 20, 2023, 11:46 AM | Updated: 12:34 pm

Ron DeSantis...

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. He will visit Utah Friday. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

(Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — When presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis comes to Utah Friday, he’ll not only meet with Utah lawmakers on the steps of the Capitol, he’ll also meet with Utah Governor Spencer Cox, and attend a fundraiser led by Sen. President Stuart Adams, R-Layton.

The Governor’s spokeswoman confirmed to KSL NewsRadio that the two governors are meeting Friday afternoon, but didn’t elaborate on any specifics.

The fundraiser is being held in Pleasant Grove and will directly follow the campaign event Friday. Gov. Cox has been invited, according to Carolina Herrin who is the former vice chair of Utah County’s Republican Party. Herrin is assisting the DeSantis campaign during the visit.

86 Utah elected officials encourage DeSantis to run for president

It’s not known if Gov. Cox will attend. A request to DeSantis’ campaign has not been returned.

The fundraiser is also being hosted by Greg Cook, the founder of Utah-based essential oil company DoTerra.

Pres. Adam’s spokesperson has confirmed that Adams is hosting the fundraiser.

Both public and private donors have been invited to the Pleasant Grove fundraiser, which Herrin said will be a cookout, Pioneer Day-style event.

She also confirmed that other donors from out of state will be attending.

