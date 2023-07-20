UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

What Will We Learn At Pac-12 Media Day? Burning Questions That Could Be Answered

Jul 20, 2023, 12:00 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – A day out from Pac-12 Media Day has us wondering what will we learn as the Conference of Champions gathers in Las Vegas to discuss the 2023 football season?

A lot has happened to the Pac-12 in the last 12 months and that has naturally led fans and pundits to have some burning questions as to what the future for the conference looks like. Some of those questions will be answered in Friday’s event, some will not.

Here, we will take a look at some of the talking points that may come up at Media Day and how they may be addressed. We will also dive into some Utah football specific points as well.

Pac-12 Media Rights

This is the big one. This point is what everyone has been talking and wondering about for the better part of the past year.

Unfortunately, the several reports came out on Tuesday to not expect an announcement on what the deal will be for the Pac-12. However, those reports also indicated the conference is getting close.

A different story came out late Wednesday indicating the conference CEO Group have a scheduled meeting with Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff today to go over numbers and where things stand with the media rights deal.

With that in mind, there are still some things surrounding this point that could be addressed by Kliavkoff, and possibly even Utah’s Athletic Director Mark Harlan to kick off the event.

Things like who the conference has been in talks with, potential directions they are looking to go, and may even a more solid timeline of when the deal will be announced could potentially be addressed.

One thing is for certain, this will be discussed on Friday, but what and how much is up for debate.

USC And UCLA Say Good-Bye, Pac-12 Moves On

Last year the contention at the top of the conference toward USC and UCLA was palpable after they announced in late June they would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 10 in 2024.

A year later, the temperament toward those two schools appears to have cooled down a bit as the remaining 10 members look toward the future. What will the future look like though?

There has been quite a bit of speculation that the Pac-12 in step with locking in a new media deal, may also be looking for new schools to add. The two schools that consistently come up are San Diego State and SMU.

Will Kliavkoff talk about, or address where the conference’s head is at about adding new institutions to fill USC and UCLA’s vacancies?

This seems like another topic that can’t not be talked about but is a little fuzzy as to how much detail will be lent to it.

The Depth Of The Pac-12 Conference For 2023

The Pac-12 appears to be as deep as it has ever been with five schools that have some legitimate arguments to be voted No. 1 in the media poll. 

This also includes an onslaught of unprecedented quarterback talent, most of which will be present at Media Day.

It will be interesting to not only see how Kliavkoff and some of the other top officials in the Pac-12 view the apparent talent of the conference’s football teams ahead of the 2023 season, but how all of those teams view each other as well.

From a more clerical standpoint, how does the conference plan to keep their top teams competitive moving into the future? How are they going to continue to attract top talent? How do they feel the new College Football Playoff system that will start next season help or hurt them?

There truly is a lot to be excited for when talking about the Pac-12 and their future- even without USC and UCLA and hopefully the conversation stays mostly in this realm, and not too long in the other two topics.

What About Utah Football?

The Utes have been the kings of the conference the past two seasons and they certainly look built to have a shot at a third season if things bounce their way. However, their schedule is as hard as it has ever been, the competition around them appears to have upped their games, and they do have some key pieces coming off of pretty significant injuries.

Where does the Pac-12 media view Utah football in the hierarchy of the conference for 2023? What about the Utes’ conference peers? How does Utah view Utah in a stacked conference?

Additionally, will we get a little more clarity on where quarterback Cam Rising is at in his ACL recovery? When did he know/feel like starting against Florida was a likely goal? Is he concerned at all about how he will fair early on in the season?

For Whittingham, what are the contingency plans if Rising isn’t quite ready? Are you going to rely on the running backs more? Turn to one of the backup quarterbacks? Are you satisfied with where the backups are at in the case one of them has to play in place of Rising?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Looking to Cole Bishop and the defense- do you think this is the best the defense has looked since you’ve been at Utah? How do you feel about kind of being the next Ute after Jaylon Johnson, Devin Lloyd, and Clark Phillips III that’s being talked about as a high Draft pick? What have you and the defense learned over the past few seasons that will prepare you to take on all of these Pac-12 quarterbacks?

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on TwitterInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Thinks Indianapolis Colts New Uniforms Are BYU Knockoff

The Indianapolis Colts dropped new uniforms that have people thinking they are BYU of the NFL.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Baseball Sends Two Players To MLB

Utah baseball has two former players heading to the pros that have been signed as undrafted free agents to the MLB this week.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU, NFL Legend Steve Young Lands New Job After ESPN Layoff

Former BYU and NFL quarterback Steve Young found a new job after he was one of the many ex-ESPN employees laid off in June.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Unveiled 2024 BYU Women’s Basketball Conference Opponents

BYU women's hoops is one step closer to tipping off their inaugural season in a power conference.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Examining Five Teams Who Could Be Voted No. 1 In Pac-12 Media Poll

The Pac-12 looks to be strong in 2023 making it hard to decide which team could slide into the No. 1 spot in the media poll.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Breaking Down Utah Football’s 2023 Position Groups: Safeties

Fall camp is close for Utah and to refresh, we’re breaking down each of their 2023 position groups with today's focus on the safeties.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

What Will We Learn At Pac-12 Media Day? Burning Questions That Could Be Answered