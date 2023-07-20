UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Ribbon cut on Pioneer Crossing Regional Park

Jul 20, 2023, 1:27 PM | Updated: 1:32 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — We love our parks in the state. Now, there is a new one to add to the list.

Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation, West Valley City, and the Jordan River Commission cut the ribbon on Pioneer Crossing Regional Park on Thursday.

It is now easier to get to both sides of the Jordan River by bike or on foot.

The park is unique in that it offers the first adaptive boat launch and fishing pier along the Jordan River.

Courtney Custer, a Wasatch Adaptive Sports Cycle instructor is glad to see the addition.

“It felt super good, super freeing to be able to do that,” Custer said.

Custer is an athlete. From mountain biking and paddle boarding to kayaking, she is outside a lot.

It’s not always easy to get started.

“It feels like before I got paralyzed, you know, the opportunities were endless for outdoor stuff I could do. I could do literally anything,” she said.

“To show up to a public place as like accessing the outdoors and nature and to have something to, like, help people with disabilities independently means so much because you really never see that. Especially in the outdoors. People don’t really expect people in wheelchairs and with disabilities to use the outdoors,” Custer said.

What started in 2016, followed by construction in 2022, the Pioneer Regional Crossing Park spans 25 acres.

“This will be a key launching point for both adventurers on the water and on foot,” said Martin Jensen, Director of Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation.

West Valley City Police will also keep some bikes and ATVs at the park, so they can easily access and respond to the trail if needed.

“It wasn’t as hard as I imagined it was going to be,” Custer said.

She was among the first to visit the park. She hopes that other parks like this will follow soon.

“It honestly just kind of gives me a little bit more freedom and a little bit more of the perspective I used to have on life to be able to have another option to be able to go do,” Custer said.

The park is right beside the Utah Cultural Celebration Center — what they say today — they hope people can visit since it’s so close to the park.

KSL 5 TV Live

Outdoors & Recreation

Dawnell Midgley with her family, taking a picture of the smoke behind them as they evacuated their ...

Ashley Moser

Davis County family evacuated after witnessing start of Sunny Cove fire at Flaming Gorge

The Midgley family from Kaysville planned on spending the week at the Mustang Ridge Campground, but Mother Nature had her own plans.

3 days ago

A waterfall at Capitol Reef National Park captured by a park ranger. (National Weather Service of S...

Larry D. Curtis

Flash flood warning issued for southern Utah, including Capitol Reef

Heavy rainfall in Garfield and Wayne counties in southern Utah prompted a flash flood warning for potentially life threatening conditions, including Capitol Reef National Park and Fruita.

3 days ago

Using tarp and zip ties around two logs, the group took turns carrying Otis (Courtesy: Jeff Eaves)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Boys Church group recounts grueling dog rescue in High Uintas

A Utah County boys church group is recounting a rescue they made last weekend, jumping in to help a family in need whose dog was stranded and injured.

4 days ago

Cache Mosquito Abatement District crews filling up a drone with granules to kill mosquitoes. (Mike ...

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Mosquito populations surge thanks to runoff and heat wave

Mosquito numbers are surging, thanks in part to our heat wave and our plentiful water year. But abatement crews are using technology to help fight back.

4 days ago

The harmful algae in certain parts of the Utah Lake. (KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Harmful algal blooms detected at Utah Lake’s Lincoln Beach and Provo Bay

The Utah County Health Department issued warnings for two areas in the southern end of Utah Lake for harmful algal blooms.

4 days ago

flames and smoke at water of flaming gorge...

Larry D. Curtis

Wildfire prompts evacuation of campground near Flaming Gorge

A campground is being evacuated after a wildfire sparked up in Dagget County.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Ribbon cut on Pioneer Crossing Regional Park