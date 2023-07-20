KSLSPORTS FEED
BYU Basketball’s Big 12 Matchups Revealed For First League Schedule
Jul 20, 2023, 1:36 PM
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball knows who will be coming to the Marriott Center in their first season as a Big 12 member.
The Big 12 Conference announced on Thursday (July 20) the opponents that each of the 14 teams will face on the 18-game schedule for the 2023-24 season. It’s a one-time schedule with Texas and Oklahoma still in the league before they move to the SEC next year.
CONFERENCE MATCHUPS❕ pic.twitter.com/9e0MK9KoOn
— BYU Men’s Basketball (@BYUMBB) July 20, 2023
BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston are entering their first season in the Big 12. The Big 12 has been the highest-rated conference by KenPom metrics in eight of the last ten seasons.
BYU coach Mark Pope has struggled to bring name-brand programs into the Marriott Center for games for years. That’s no longer an issue, as every league game will be an opponent that should garner interest.
BYU will have home-and-away matchups against Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State. Then they will have four programs that are visiting the Marriott Center only. That’s Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, and Texas.
Big 12 has released the men’s basketball opponents for the 2024 season.#BYU‘s list of teams.
Home-and-away: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, UCF
Home-Only: Houston, Texas, TCU, Cincinnati
Road-Only: Kansas, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) July 20, 2023
If you’re wondering if BYU is hosting the Kansas Jayhawks, they will not in year one. The Jayhawks are one of four teams that BYU will have one road game against this season. That means BYU will travel to Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since 1971.
Along with Kansas, the other three teams that BYU has away-only matchups against are Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.
A full schedule with dates of when BYU plays these opponents will be revealed at a later date.
The Big 12 said opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.
BYU coach Mark Pope is entering his fifth season as BYU’s head coach. Last season, BYU finished 19-15 overall with no postseason appearance during their final year as a member of the West Coast Conference.
Big 12 matchups for BYU Basketball in 2024
Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
Home-only: Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, Texas
Away-only: Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Big 12 Conference Opponents for Men’s Basketball
Baylor
Home-and-away: BYU, Kansas, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech
Home-only: Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma
Away-only: UCF, K-State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
UCF
Home-and-away: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Home-only: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma
Away-only: K-State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas
Cincinnati
Home- and-away: UCF, Houston, TCU, Oklahoma, West Virginia
Home-only: Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma State, Texas
Away-only: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech
Houston
Home-and-away: UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas
Home-only: K-State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Away-only: Baylor, BYU, Oklahoma, TCU
Iowa State
Home-and-away: BYU, Houston, K-State, Oklahoma, TCU
Home-only: Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Away-only: Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, Texas
Kansas
Home-and-away: Baylor, Houston, K-State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State
Home-only: BYU, Cincinnati, TCU, Texas
Away-only: UCF, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Kansas State
Home-and-away: BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia
Home-only: Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma, TCU
Away-only: Cincinnati, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech
Oklahoma
Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas
Home-only: BYU, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Away-only: Baylor, UCF, K-State, TCU
Oklahoma State
Home-and-away: BYU, Kansas, K-State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech
Home-only: Baylor, UCF, TCU, West Virginia
Away-only: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Houston, Texas
TCU
Home-and-away: Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Home-only: UCF, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas
Away-only: BYU, Kansas, K-State, Oklahoma State
Texas
Home-and-away: Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Home-only: UCF, Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma State
Away-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, TCU
Texas Tech
Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas
Home-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, K-State
Away-only: Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma, West Virginia
West Virginia
Home-and-away: UCF, Cincinnati, K-State, TCU, Texas
Home-only: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech
Away-only: Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.
Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.