BYU Basketball’s Big 12 Matchups Revealed For First League Schedule

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball knows who will be coming to the Marriott Center in their first season as a Big 12 member.

The Big 12 Conference announced on Thursday (July 20) the opponents that each of the 14 teams will face on the 18-game schedule for the 2023-24 season. It’s a one-time schedule with Texas and Oklahoma still in the league before they move to the SEC next year.

BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston are entering their first season in the Big 12. The Big 12 has been the highest-rated conference by KenPom metrics in eight of the last ten seasons.

BYU coach Mark Pope has struggled to bring name-brand programs into the Marriott Center for games for years. That’s no longer an issue, as every league game will be an opponent that should garner interest.

BYU will have home-and-away matchups against Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State. Then they will have four programs that are visiting the Marriott Center only. That’s Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, and Texas.

If you’re wondering if BYU is hosting the Kansas Jayhawks, they will not in year one. The Jayhawks are one of four teams that BYU will have one road game against this season. That means BYU will travel to Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since 1971.

Along with Kansas, the other three teams that BYU has away-only matchups against are Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.

A full schedule with dates of when BYU plays these opponents will be revealed at a later date.

The Big 12 said opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.

BYU coach Mark Pope is entering his fifth season as BYU’s head coach. Last season, BYU finished 19-15 overall with no postseason appearance during their final year as a member of the West Coast Conference.

Big 12 matchups for BYU Basketball in 2024

Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

Home-only: Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, Texas

Away-only: Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Big 12 Conference Opponents for Men’s Basketball

Baylor

Home-and-away: BYU, Kansas, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech

Home-only: Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma

Away-only: UCF, K-State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

UCF

Home-and-away: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Home-only: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma

Away-only: K-State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas

Cincinnati

Home- and-away: UCF, Houston, TCU, Oklahoma, West Virginia

Home-only: Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma State, Texas

Away-only: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech

Houston

Home-and-away: UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas

Home-only: K-State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away-only: Baylor, BYU, Oklahoma, TCU

Iowa State

Home-and-away: BYU, Houston, K-State, Oklahoma, TCU

Home-only: Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away-only: Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, Texas

Kansas

Home-and-away: Baylor, Houston, K-State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State

Home-only: BYU, Cincinnati, TCU, Texas

Away-only: UCF, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Kansas State

Home-and-away: BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Home-only: Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma, TCU

Away-only: Cincinnati, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech

Oklahoma

Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas

Home-only: BYU, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away-only: Baylor, UCF, K-State, TCU

Oklahoma State

Home-and-away: BYU, Kansas, K-State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech

Home-only: Baylor, UCF, TCU, West Virginia

Away-only: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Houston, Texas

TCU

Home-and-away: Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Home-only: UCF, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas

Away-only: BYU, Kansas, K-State, Oklahoma State

Texas

Home-and-away: Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Home-only: UCF, Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma State

Away-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, TCU

Texas Tech

Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas

Home-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, K-State

Away-only: Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma, West Virginia

West Virginia

Home-and-away: UCF, Cincinnati, K-State, TCU, Texas

Home-only: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech

Away-only: Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State

