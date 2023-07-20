UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Basketball’s Big 12 Matchups Revealed For First League Schedule

Jul 20, 2023, 1:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball knows who will be coming to the Marriott Center in their first season as a Big 12 member.

The Big 12 Conference announced on Thursday (July 20) the opponents that each of the 14 teams will face on the 18-game schedule for the 2023-24 season. It’s a one-time schedule with Texas and Oklahoma still in the league before they move to the SEC next year.

BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, and Houston are entering their first season in the Big 12. The Big 12 has been the highest-rated conference by KenPom metrics in eight of the last ten seasons.

BYU coach Mark Pope has struggled to bring name-brand programs into the Marriott Center for games for years. That’s no longer an issue, as every league game will be an opponent that should garner interest.

BYU will have home-and-away matchups against Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State. Then they will have four programs that are visiting the Marriott Center only. That’s Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, and Texas.

If you’re wondering if BYU is hosting the Kansas Jayhawks, they will not in year one. The Jayhawks are one of four teams that BYU will have one road game against this season. That means BYU will travel to Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since 1971.

Along with Kansas, the other three teams that BYU has away-only matchups against are Oklahoma, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.

A full schedule with dates of when BYU plays these opponents will be revealed at a later date.

The Big 12 said opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.

BYU coach Mark Pope is entering his fifth season as BYU’s head coach. Last season, BYU finished 19-15 overall with no postseason appearance during their final year as a member of the West Coast Conference.

Big 12 matchups for BYU Basketball in 2024

Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

Home-only: Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, Texas

Away-only: Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Big 12 Conference Opponents for Men’s Basketball

Baylor

Home-and-away: BYU, Kansas, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech

Home-only: Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma

Away-only: UCF, K-State, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

UCF

Home-and-away: BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Home-only: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma

Away-only: K-State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas

Cincinnati

Home- and-away: UCF, Houston, TCU, Oklahoma, West Virginia

Home-only: Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma State, Texas

Away-only: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech

Houston

Home-and-away: UCF, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Texas

Home-only: K-State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away-only: Baylor, BYU, Oklahoma, TCU

Iowa State

Home-and-away: BYU, Houston, K-State, Oklahoma, TCU

Home-only: Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away-only: Baylor, UCF, Cincinnati, Texas

Kansas

Home-and-away: Baylor, Houston, K-State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State

Home-only: BYU, Cincinnati, TCU, Texas

Away-only: UCF, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Kansas State

Home-and-away: BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Home-only: Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma, TCU

Away-only: Cincinnati, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech

Oklahoma

Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Texas

Home-only: BYU, Houston, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Away-only: Baylor, UCF, K-State, TCU

Oklahoma State

Home-and-away: BYU, Kansas, K-State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech

Home-only: Baylor, UCF, TCU, West Virginia

Away-only: Cincinnati, Iowa State, Houston, Texas

TCU

Home-and-away: Baylor, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Home-only: UCF, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas

Away-only: BYU, Kansas, K-State, Oklahoma State

Texas

Home-and-away: Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Home-only: UCF, Iowa State, K-State, Oklahoma State

Away-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, TCU

Texas Tech

Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas

Home-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, K-State

Away-only: Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma, West Virginia

West Virginia

Home-and-away: UCF, Cincinnati, K-State, TCU, Texas

Home-only: Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Texas Tech

Away-only: Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch United States’ 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Opener

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has arrived and the United States of America is set to begin its schedule on the second day of the event.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Conference Releases Football Preseason Media Poll

The Utah Utes football team is projected to finish in the top of the Pac-12 Conference according to the preseason poll.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #31 BYU’s Micah Harper (Safety)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #31 is BYU's Micah Harper (S). Throughout the summer...

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Gloria Nevarez Compares Mountain West To A New Porsche

Mountain West Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez talks about Utah State athletics, her new position, and SDSU remaining in the MWC. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Florida’s Billy Napier Addresses Altitude, Preparation For Opener At Utah

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier discussed his team's preparation for playing at the University of Utah to open the 2023 season.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Blake Anderson Says “Nobody Knows” How Good Utah State Will Be

Utah State football head coach Blake Anderson goes over the upcoming season, changes to college football, and the world of NIL.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

BYU Basketball’s Big 12 Matchups Revealed For First League Schedule