UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Tornado damage to Pfizer plant will likely create long-term shortages of some drugs hospitals need

Jul 20, 2023, 2:09 PM | Updated: 2:10 pm

Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., a...

Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., after damage from severe weather. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

(Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


The fallout from a Pfizer factory being damaged by a tornado could put even more pressure on already-strained drug supplies at U.S. hospitals, experts say.

Wednesday’s tornado touched down near Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and ripped up the roof of a Pfizer factory that makes nearly 25% of Pfizer’s sterile injectable medicines used in U.S. hospitals, according to the drugmaker.

Pfizer said all employees were safely evacuated and accounted for, and no serious injuries were reported. The drugmaker is still assessing damage.

Here’s a closer look at the possible effects.

WHAT ARE STERILE INJECTABLES?

The North Carolina plant produces injectables — like drugs used in IV infusions or that are delivered under the skin or into patient muscles.

The plant makes anesthesia drugs, anti-infectives (that typically treat things like fungal infections) and drugs that temporarily paralyze muscles. The latter are used in surgeries or intensive care units for patients who are placed on ventilators, said Mike Ganio, who studies drug shortages at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

The Pfizer site does not make or store the company’s COVID-19 vaccine or treatments Comirnaty and Paxlovid.

HOW BIG IS THE SITE?

Pfizer bought the eastern North Carolina factory in 2015 as part of its acquisition of the drugmaker Hospira.

There is more than 1.4 million square feet of manufacturing space, or the equivalent of more than 24 football fields, and 22 packaging lines.

Pfizer says well over 2,000 people work there.

HOW WILL THIS AFFECT HOSPITAL DRUG SUPPLIES?

It will likely lead to some long-term shortages while Pfizer shifts production to other locations or rebuilds, said Erin Fox, senior pharmacy director at University of Utah Health.

“If Pfizer falls out, it makes it that much harder for other companies to make up the difference,” Fox said.

The specifics of which drugs might be involved in a shortage and how long that shortage will go aren’t clear.

“Anyone who is aware of this event is basically holding their collective breath at this point, hoping for the best and waiting for news,” Ganio said.

He noted that drugmakers tend to ship finished products quickly from manufacturing sites, which may limit how much inventory was damaged by the twister.

HOW CAN HOSPITALS HANDLE SHORTAGES?

They have several tools to soften the impact for patients.

Some hospitals have started increasing inventories of stored drugs instead of relying on regular deliveries from a wholesaler. Ganio said that it’s particularly true of drugs that hospital executives know will be hard to get.

Hospitals also may switch to different forms of a drug by giving a patient an antibiotic pill instead of an IV if that person can handle it. If a larger vial size of a drug is more readily available, they may order that and then fill several syringes with smaller doses ready for use.

AREN’T HOSPITALS ALREADY DEALING WITH DRUG SHORTAGES?

Yes, it’s been happening for years. But recently, hospitals have been dealing with shortages for things like chemotherapy drugs, pain medications and local anesthetics.

The impact of drug shortages isn’t limited to hospitals. The also affect more routine care delivered through drugstores and doctor’s offices.

Overall, there were 309 active drug shortages in the U.S. at the end of June, according to the University of Utah Drug Information Service. That’s up from 295 at the end of last year and the highest total recorded since 2014.

WHAT WILL PFIZER DO?

The company hasn’t said what happens next. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Thursday on Twitter that the company was “working urgently to determine the best way to get back online as quickly as possible, while ensuring the safety of our people.”

Drugmakers can shift manufacturing to other locations. But that can be complicated because they must reroute raw materials — usually made elsewhere — to other locations and may have to train workers to make a product.

Pfizer also may have to figure out whether to cut production of another product to squeeze in more manufacturing at the new site.

“It’s not always as easy as just flipping a switch to increase production,” Ganio said.

This story has been updated to show that the North Carolina plant makes nearly 25% of Pfizer’s sterile injectables used in U.S. hospitals, not nearly 25% of all injectables used in U.S. hospitals.

Associated Press reporters Gary Robertson in Raleigh, North Carolina, and JoNel Aleccia in Temecula, California, contributed to this report. Murphy reported from Indianapolis.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Powerball ticket sales in Idaho...

Mike Anderson

Utahns cross state line to buy $1 billion Powerball jackpot numbers

A $1 billion jackpot has Utahns headed across the state line to cure their Powerball fever.

2 days ago

FILE - Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up an Apple iPhone at the MacWorld Conference, Jan. 9, 2007, in S...

Associated Press

First-gen iPhone sells at auction for $190K, about 380 times its original price

A first-generation iPhone has sold at auction for $190,373, roughly 380 times its original price of $499 when it went for sale in 2007.

3 days ago

Threads app...

Clare Duffy, CNN

Meta’s Threads app rolls out first big batch of updates

Meta’s Twitter rival app Threads on Tuesday rolled out its first major batch of updates since its launch two weeks ago as it works to maintain momentum.

3 days ago

Rent prices are dropping nationwide but renters along the Wasatch Front face a different picture. (...

Matt Gephardt

Rent prices dropping nationwide but Wasatch Front renters face different picture

While rent has been slowly decreasing in Utah, compared to other parts of the country, it's still falling behind.

4 days ago

people on strike holding signs...

Associated Press

Actors and writers on strike are united and determined in the face of a long summer standoff

Solidarity and stamina were picket-line themes Monday as hot summer standoff with studios.

4 days ago

Tesla finally built its first Cybertruck, the company tweeted, two years behind schedule. (Tesla)...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Tesla builds its first Cybertruck four years after unveiling prototype

Tesla finally built its first Cybertruck, the company tweeted Saturday, two years behind schedule.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Tornado damage to Pfizer plant will likely create long-term shortages of some drugs hospitals need