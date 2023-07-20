60 in 60: #31 BYU’s Micah Harper (Safety)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #31 is BYU’s Micah Harper (S).

BYU’s Micah Harper

Harper is a junior safety from Chandler, Arizona.

At Basha High School, Harper was named to All-State First-Team in 2019 and was named to Arizona 6A Premier Region First-Team and All-CUSD First-Team in both 2018 and 2019.

Harper started his collegiate career strong. In his first game against Troy, he posted seven tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

He would go on to make 25 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery in 2020.

Harper was BYU’s third-leading tackler in 2022. He recorded 62 tackles (35 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, three pass breakups, and two forced fumbles last season.

Harper’s father played football for Hawaii in the 1990s.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

