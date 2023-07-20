Pac-12 Conference Releases Football Preseason Media Poll

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes football team is projected to finish third in the Pac-12 Conference according to the preseason poll.

The poll was released ahead of the Pac-12 Football Media Day on July 20. The event will be held at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, July 21.

USC was picked to win the league and got 25 first-place votes. The Trojans were followed by the Washington Huskies, who hauled in four first-place votes.

Utah was picked to finish third and received six first-place votes.

The Utes are coming off of a Pac-12 championship and Rose Bowl appearance in 2022.

Utah finished the season at 10-4 and was tied for the second-best record in conference play.

They had the fourth-ranked offense in the Pac-12 paired with the No. 2 defense. They scored the second-most points per game while also allowing the third-least points.

Although Utah lost some playmakers like Dalton Kincaid and Clark Phillips, the Utes are still bringing back a lot of key pieces from the 2022 team.

Utah and USC were the only two teams in the conference to score over 70 touchdowns in 2022.

USC was picked to win the Pac-12 in 2023. The Trojans finished last season with an 11-3 record. Two of USC’s losses were to the Utes.

