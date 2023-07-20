How To Watch United States’ 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has arrived and the United States of America is set to begin its schedule on the second day of the tournament.

The World Cup is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20-August 20.

Here’s how to watch the open match for Team USA:

FIFA Women’s World Cup: United States vs. Vietnam

The Utah Royals FC club is holding a watch party for the USWNT’s first match of the World Cup against Vietnam. The Royals partnered with Salt Lake City and the Downtown Alliance for the event.

Utah Royals Watch Party for USWNT

Where: Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah

When: Friday, July 19 from 6-10 p.m. (MDT)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Royals FC (@utahroyalsfc)

The watch party will feature pre-match festivities beginning at 6 p.m. (MDT). Celebrity guests, prize packs, and giveaways will be a part of the watch party as well. All ages are welcome at the event. Food trucks will be available.

The Royals will hold a second watch party for the USA’s match against the Netherlands on Wednesday, July 26. That watch party will also take place at the Gallivan Center from 6-10 p.m. (MDT).

How To Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup

Who: United States vs. Vietnam

Where: Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand (Capacity: 46,350)

When: Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m. (MDT)

TV: FOX

The United States Women’s National Team is coming off eight consecutive victories. Team USA’s last defeat came in a 2-1 result against Germany in November 2022. The United States avenged the loss three days later with a 2-1 win over Germany and hasn’t lost since.

RELATED: FIFA Can’t Guarantee Federations Will Pay Players Promised Amount At Women’s World Cup

Vietnam is coming off a 9-0 loss to Spain and has lost five international friendly matches since April 2022.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports