UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch United States’ 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Opener

Jul 20, 2023, 3:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup has arrived and the United States of America is set to begin its schedule on the second day of the tournament.

The World Cup is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20-August 20.

Here’s how to watch the open match for Team USA:

FIFA Women’s World Cup: United States vs. Vietnam

The Utah Royals FC club is holding a watch party for the USWNT’s first match of the World Cup against Vietnam. The Royals partnered with Salt Lake City and the Downtown Alliance for the event.

Utah Royals Watch Party for USWNT

Where: Gallivan Center in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah

When: Friday, July 19 from 6-10 p.m. (MDT)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Utah Royals FC (@utahroyalsfc)

RELATED STORIES

The watch party will feature pre-match festivities beginning at 6 p.m. (MDT). Celebrity guests, prize packs, and giveaways will be a part of the watch party as well. All ages are welcome at the event. Food trucks will be available.

The Royals will hold a second watch party for the USA’s match against the Netherlands on Wednesday, July 26. That watch party will also take place at the Gallivan Center from 6-10 p.m. (MDT).

How To Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup

Who: United States vs. Vietnam

Where: Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand (Capacity: 46,350)

When: Friday, July 19 at 7 p.m. (MDT)

TV: FOX

The United States Women’s National Team is coming off eight consecutive victories. Team USA’s last defeat came in a 2-1 result against Germany in November 2022. The United States avenged the loss three days later with a 2-1 win over Germany and hasn’t lost since.

RELATED: FIFA Can’t Guarantee Federations Will Pay Players Promised Amount At Women’s World Cup

Vietnam is coming off a 9-0 loss to Spain and has lost five international friendly matches since April 2022.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s First Big 12 Basketball Pairings

Initial thoughts on BYU's first round of Big 12 basketball opponents.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Conference Releases Football Preseason Media Poll

The Utah Utes football team is projected to finish in the top of the Pac-12 Conference according to the preseason poll.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #31 BYU’s Micah Harper (Safety)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #31 is BYU's Micah Harper (S). Throughout the summer...

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball’s Big 12 Matchups Revealed For First League Schedule

The opponents that are coming to Provo for the first Big 12 season have been revealed.

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Gloria Nevarez Compares Mountain West To A New Porsche

Mountain West Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez talks about Utah State athletics, her new position, and SDSU remaining in the MWC. 

16 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Florida’s Billy Napier Addresses Altitude, Preparation For Opener At Utah

Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier discussed his team's preparation for playing at the University of Utah to open the 2023 season.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

How To Watch United States’ 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Opener