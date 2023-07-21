UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Police: Man shot, killed in Kearns; girlfriend taken into custody

Jul 21, 2023, 5:57 AM | Updated: 10:02 am

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

KEARNS, Utah — Police have arrested a suspect in an overnight shooting in Kearns that left a 21-year-old man dead.

Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said officers received the shots fired call around 1:15 a.m. Friday and found a man with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man, identified as Dominique Vigil, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Vigil and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Sandra Perez, lived at the residence near 5500 S. 4220 West and had been arguing throughout the night. A witness told police they reported hearing several gunshots.

“(Perez) then came out of the back bedroom where they were, pointed the gun at the victim’s mother and then fled the house,” Cutler said. Several departments responded with K-9 officers to search the neighborhood before a nearby business told police Perez had entered a vehicle and left the area. She was located a short time later in West Valley City, was taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

“This is one of those things that unfortunately seems to be one of our top reasons for homicide and a really tragic situation,” Cutler said. “This is one of those things that if you’re involved in one of these situations, there is help out there. We know men are also victims of domestic violence, so yes, this is something that gender is not always a factor. Any gender can be a victim of domestic violence, and there are resources out there.”

Police will be on scene for several hours Friday while they conduct their investigation.

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

  • The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).
  • Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

toad migration...

Andrew Adams

Witnesses document mass migration of toads in Tooele County

Hundreds of thousands of small toads were part of a mass migration across a country road in Stockton Wednesday, leaving witnesses and biologists stunned at the scale.

1 day ago

Another Utah family is dealing with the loss of their father and husband after a motorcycle crash....

Ashley Moser

Utah father killed in motorcycle crash, son with disabilities injured in the accident

Another Utah family is dealing with the loss of their father and husband after a motorcycle crash.

1 day ago

New homes under construction in Utah...

Mike Headrick and Cindy St. Clair, KSL TV

Unlawful gag clauses found in multiple Utah home builder contracts

When Tony Capone deliberated moving back to Utah, building a home instead of buying an existing one was an attractive option. In his house contract, there was one red flag too big to ignore.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

West Jordan young man with autism missing

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a young man with autism. 

1 day ago

High winds blamed for falling tree that killed woman. (Weber County Sheriff's Office)...

Mike Anderson

High winds blamed for falling tree that killed woman, BASE jumper crash

Intense winds were blamed for two major accidents Wednesday night. One of them took the life of a Clearfield woman another where deputies say a base jumper is lucky to be alive.

1 day ago

...

Shelby Lofton & Eliza Pace, KSL TV

Hailstorm damages homes in Tooele County

Major cleanup was going on in Tooele Thursday following Wednesday night's big hailstorm. 

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Police: Man shot, killed in Kearns; girlfriend taken into custody