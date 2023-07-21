Police: Man shot, killed in Kearns; girlfriend taken into custody

KEARNS, Utah — Police have arrested a suspect in an overnight shooting in Kearns that left a 21-year-old man dead.

Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said officers received the shots fired call around 1:15 a.m. Friday and found a man with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man, identified as Dominique Vigil, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Vigil and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Sandra Perez, lived at the residence near 5500 S. 4220 West and had been arguing throughout the night. A witness told police they reported hearing several gunshots.

“(Perez) then came out of the back bedroom where they were, pointed the gun at the victim’s mother and then fled the house,” Cutler said. Several departments responded with K-9 officers to search the neighborhood before a nearby business told police Perez had entered a vehicle and left the area. She was located a short time later in West Valley City, was taken into custody without incident and later booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

“This is one of those things that unfortunately seems to be one of our top reasons for homicide and a really tragic situation,” Cutler said. “This is one of those things that if you’re involved in one of these situations, there is help out there. We know men are also victims of domestic violence, so yes, this is something that gender is not always a factor. Any gender can be a victim of domestic violence, and there are resources out there.”

Police will be on scene for several hours Friday while they conduct their investigation.

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).

Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website.