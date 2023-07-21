UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Everything You Need To Know For Utah Football At Pac-12 Media Day

Jul 21, 2023, 6:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – Good morning and welcome to Pac-12 Media Day from sunny and HOT Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s going to be a busy day, so we put everything you need to know about Utah football and the Pac-12 here.

We’ve been busy this week putting out content about the Conference of Champions and the Utes ahead of Media Day. In case you missed anything in the lead up we’re here to help you brush up.

Buckle up, it’s going to be a fun day from the City of Sin as we talk about the 2023 college football season and your University of Utah Utes!

How You Can Follow Along With KSL Sports, Utah Football, & The Pac-12 At Media Day.

Looking At How Utah Stacks Up In The Pac-12 For 2023 According To Media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Headlines To Watch Throughout Pac-12 Media Day.

A Little Off-Topic, But Still Relevant. Some News Out Of SEC Media Day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on TwitterInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Football Media Day Live Blog

The Pac-12 Football Media Day is taking place at Resorts World LV all day! Return here as we cover all things Pac-12 and Utah football.

10 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s First Big 12 Basketball Pairings

Initial thoughts on BYU's first round of Big 12 basketball opponents.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch United States’ 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Opener

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup has arrived and the United States of America is set to begin its schedule on the second day of the event.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Conference Releases Football Preseason Media Poll

The Utah Utes football team is projected to finish in the top of the Pac-12 Conference according to the preseason poll.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #31 BYU’s Micah Harper (Safety)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #31 is BYU's Micah Harper (S). Throughout the summer...

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball’s Big 12 Matchups Revealed For First League Schedule

The opponents that are coming to Provo for the first Big 12 season have been revealed.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Everything You Need To Know For Utah Football At Pac-12 Media Day