UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California

Jul 21, 2023, 2:14 PM | Updated: 3:28 pm

In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a 13-y...

In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas. The girl was rescued in Southern California on July 9, 2023, when passersby saw her hold up the sign in a parked car, police said. The rescue occurred in Long Beach when officers responded to a trouble call and found the "visibly emotional and distressed girl," police said in a press release Thursday, July 20. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)

(U.S. Department of Justice via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas was rescued in Southern California when passersby saw her hold up a “help me” sign in a parked car, police said.

The rescue occurred July 9 in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles, when officers responded to a trouble call and found the “visibly emotional and distressed girl,” police said in a press release Thursday.

“Through their investigation, officers learned the Good Samaritans were in a parking lot when they saw the victim in a parked vehicle holding up a piece of paper with ‘help me’ written on it. They acknowledged the note and immediately called 9-1-1,” police said.

Steven Robert Sablan, 61, of Cleburne, Texas, was arrested and on Thursday was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of kidnapping and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles.

Sablan was being held at the federal Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown LA. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

Police said the victim had been near a bus stop in San Antonio, Texas, on July 6 when the suspect approached in a vehicle, pointed a gun at her and demanded that she get in.

Detectives determined that the girl was sexually assaulted while being brought to California, and they found a replica firearm in the vehicle, the press release said.

The girl was placed in the custody of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

The FBI subsequently took charge of the investigation.

This story corrects the spelling of the suspect’s last name to Sablan, not Sabalan, per federal authorities.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

UPS workers go through a rehearsal of a pending strike at the UPS facility in Longwood, Florida. (J...

Associated Press

A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here’s what you need to know

The clock is ticking. As the deadline to reach a new contract nears, a potential UPS strike feels closer than ever.

16 hours ago

Trinity Rodman celebrates scoring against Wales. Mandatory Credit: Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images...

Matt Foster, CNN

United States vs. Vietnam: How to watch Women’s World Cup match

How to watch as the all-conquering team bids for an historic third consecutive title.

16 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Bottles of Clorox bleach sit on a shelf at a grocery store on Feb...

Rebekah Riess and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Florida family found guilty of selling bleach product as COVID-19 ‘cure-all’

A federal jury found a Florida family guilty of defrauding the United States by distributing a toxic bleaching agent as a Covid-19 cure.

16 hours ago

FILE - A bison lies down on the ground in front of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National ...

Associated Press

Arizona woman injured in Yellowstone bison attack says ‘yes’ to boyfriend’s hospital proposal

An Arizona woman who suffered spinal fractures and collapsed lungs after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park has said “yes” to her boyfriend's hospital proposal.

16 hours ago

News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial confere...

Eric Tucker

Judge sets a trial date for next May in Trump’s classified documents case in Florida

Judge sets May 20, 2024, trial date for former President Donald Trump in classified documents case in Florida.

16 hours ago

FILE: Tony Bennett attends The Art Students League's 2019 Gala at The Edition Hotel on November 04,...

Charles J. Gans

Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96

Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California