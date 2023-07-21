Woman killed in crash down embankment in Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah — A 73-year-old woman was killed in a crash when she drove off the road, into an irrigation ditch.

According to Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Thursday night on Interstate 15 southbound at mile post 379.

A silver Mitsubishi raider was headed south entering a big curve when for unknown reasons the vehicle made a turn to the right causing the vehicle to cross from lane one, over lane two and the emergency lane and off the roadway going sideways.

The car went down an embankment crashed into a fence and hit an irrigation ditch.

Roden said it is believed the car was already on its driver side at this point when it made another roll and came to rest on the driver side.

The driver, a 73-year-old woman, was partially ejected and died at the scene.

Roden said the woman was wearing a seatbelt.