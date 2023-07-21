UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Fire restrictions added in 3 Utah counties ahead of Pioneer Day weekend

Jul 21, 2023, 11:06 AM | Updated: 12:10 pm

flames and smoke at water of flaming gorge...

The lighting-caused fire near Flaming Gorge forced campground evacuations on July 18, 2023. (Utah Fire Info)

(Utah Fire Info)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — New fire restrictions are now in place within Cache, Box Elder and Weber counties because of “current and forecasted weather conditions coupled with the extremely dry vegetation” in northern Utah.

Utah state forester Jamie Barnes announced Stage I fire restrictions for all unincorporated private and state lands in the three counties, which went into effect Friday morning. The order states:

    • No open fires are allowed in the affected areas, except for fires within established public campgrounds or picnic areas, as well as permanent fire pits at private homes where running water is available.
    • Smoking is only permitted within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, building, developed recreation site or in areas away from dry vegetation.
    • No discharging or using fireworks, tracer ammunition or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets.
    • No cutting, welding or grinding metal in areas near dry vegetation.
    • Motorcycles, chainsaws, all-terrain vehicle, or any other items with small internal combustion engines cannot be used in affected areas unless with an approved and working spark arrestor.

The state issued a similar order for southwest Utah earlier this month, while the Bureau of Land Management issued fire-related bans in its West Desert district late last month.

A letter announcing the new fire restrictions notes that “vehicle fire starts” are on the rise as “fire activity intensifies” in northern Utah’s lower elevations, as the vegetation that grew from the robust moisture begins to dry out in the summer heat.

“This is primarily due to the healthy growth of cheatgrass, which has benefited from the additional moisture received this year,” the order notes. “As the lighter vegetation dries out in the summer heat, it increases the risk of fire and makes it easier to ignite.”

This year’s fire season is off to a slower start than in recent years because of the winter and spring precipitation.

There have been a little more than 300 fires started in Utah this year, which have burned about 3,400 acres, according to the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. That’s compared to 555 fire starts and 24,400 acres burned at the same point last year. And in 2021, there were 648 fires burning nearly 60,000 acres heading into the Pioneer Day holiday.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told KSL.com earlier this week that risk is beginning to change as Utah sees less precipitation. He said he’s hopeful people will make good decisions while recreating during the holiday weekend, especially as extreme heat returns to the state.

That includes when and where to launch fireworks, which are legal from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday, and up until midnight on the Monday holiday.

“We know that the fire danger is increasing,” the governor said. “This is a very busy weekend with fireworks and everything else, so just be smart, be cautious, make sure you’re following the rules and (not) lighting off fireworks where you shouldn’t be.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Town to Town prize package includes a Camp Chef outdoor oven, national parks pass, cooler, blan...

KSL TV

Win KSL Town to Town Summer Adventure Prize Pack

As KSL TV is highlighting Utah all through July, and as Casey Scott heads from town to town, you also have a chance to win a summer adventure prize pack.

14 hours ago

...

Casey Scott

Town to Town: Tremonton

KSL's Casey Scott on Friday was in Tremonton ahead of “Hay Days,” a summer celebration where the town gathers for fun for all ages, with vendors, food trucks, music and fireworks.

14 hours ago

FILE: Fireworks are a great way to ring in the New Year, but it is always good to know how and when...

Jenny Carpenter, KSL.com

Here’s where to watch this year’s Pioneer Day fireworks and shows

Here's where to see fireworks and participate in other events this Pioneer Day!

14 hours ago

FILE - A bison lies down on the ground in front of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National ...

Associated Press

Arizona woman injured in Yellowstone bison attack says ‘yes’ to boyfriend’s hospital proposal

An Arizona woman who suffered spinal fractures and collapsed lungs after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park has said “yes” to her boyfriend's hospital proposal.

14 hours ago

An osprey nest on fire near I-84 in Morgan on Wednesday evening. Morgan County firefighters said th...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Osprey brood killed after power line malfunction ignites nest in Morgan County

An osprey brood died after a power line malfunction ignited a nest on top of a power pole Wednesday evening, Morgan County firefighters said.

14 hours ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Eliza Pace

Woman killed in crash down embankment in Tremonton

A 73-year-old woman was killed in a crash when she drove off the road, into an irrigation ditch. 

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Fire restrictions added in 3 Utah counties ahead of Pioneer Day weekend