Osprey brood killed after power line malfunction ignites nest in Morgan County

MORGAN, Utah — An osprey brood died after a power line malfunction ignited a nest on top of a power pole Wednesday evening, Morgan County firefighters said.

Morgan County Fire and emergency medical services responded to a report of a fire at a power pole near I-84 shortly after 8:15 p.m., finding the nest fully engulfed when crews arrived, the agency wrote in a statement Thursday.

“Unfortunately, it was occupied by an osprey and there were casualties with the baby chicks. Mama bird frantically circled overhead until the end,” officials wrote.

Ospreys, also known as sea hawks, are fairly common in Utah, particularly by Flaming Gorge and other areas in northeast Utah in the summertime, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. The reservoir is home to the largest breeding osprey colony in the state and one of the largest in the West.

The Audobon Society notes that the species often build nests at the top of large trees, utility poles or other structures near water. Ospreys typically lay between two to four eggs every year.

Morgan County Fire and EMS officials wrote Thursday that the nest that caught on fire was an “iconic fixture” in the county because of all the “magnificent” raptors that have nested there over the years.

“Our drive on I-84 is not going to be the same without seeing the bird’s nest anymore. It certainly stood out and we will miss seeing it,” officials wrote. “Let’s hold on to the hope these beautiful birds will return next year to build a new home.”