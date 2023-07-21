Town to Town: Tremonton

TREMONTON, Utah — KSL’s Casey Scott on Friday was in Tremonton, which was founded by a colony of German farmers back in 1903. Ever since, it’s been known as an agricultural area. “Hay Days” is a summer celebration where the town gathers for fun for all ages, with vendors, food trucks, music and fireworks. This year’s festival is set for Friday and Saturday!

KSL TV visited Tremonton as part of the Town to Town series celebrating Utah with Casey Scott. As part of the celebration you can visit this page to enter to win the KSL TV Prize Pack, which includes a Camp Chef outdoor oven and national parks pass.