Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham Says Utes “Couldn’t Care Less” About Preseason Poll

Jul 21, 2023, 11:58 AM

BY


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS – Utah Football head coach Kyle Whittingham joined the KSL Sports Zone live at Pac-12 Media Day to talk about the upcoming season, the Pac-12 preseason poll, and his thoughts on Media Day.

The Pac-12 Media Day took place at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, July 21.

The Utes were picked to finish third in the Pac-12 according to the preseason poll. This came as a shock to some considering Utah is coming off of back-to-back Pac-12 championships.

“We couldn’t care less,” Whittingham said. “We’ll get a little bit of fuel out of that. Between that and our championship quarterback not even being an honorable mention, we’ll use it all to our advantage.”

Utah has debatable the toughest schedule in school history in 2023. Whittingham said it’s definitely the toughest schedule in the conference.

“I think without a doubt it’s the toughest in the Pac-12,” Whittingham said.

Coach Whittingham said that Media Days don’t bring any stress and just signify that college football season is approaching.

“Zero sweating,” Whittingham said. “It signifies that the season is right around the corner. This is just business as usual.”

The TV and Media Rights deal has been a large topic of discussion around the Pac-12 Conference in 2023. Whittingham believes the deal should be announced soon.

“I know we’re heading in the right direction,” Whittingham said. “Should be solidified sooner rather than later I would think.”

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

KSL 5 TV Live

