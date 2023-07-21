Utah Coach Kyle Whittingham Says Utes “Couldn’t Care Less” About Preseason Poll

LAS VEGAS – Utah Football head coach Kyle Whittingham joined the KSL Sports Zone live at Pac-12 Media Day to talk about the upcoming season, the Pac-12 preseason poll, and his thoughts on Media Day.

The Pac-12 Media Day took place at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, July 21.

The Utes were picked to finish third in the Pac-12 according to the preseason poll. This came as a shock to some considering Utah is coming off of back-to-back Pac-12 championships.

“We couldn’t care less,” Whittingham said. “We’ll get a little bit of fuel out of that. Between that and our championship quarterback not even being an honorable mention, we’ll use it all to our advantage.”

Utah has debatable the toughest schedule in school history in 2023. Whittingham said it’s definitely the toughest schedule in the conference.

“I think without a doubt it’s the toughest in the Pac-12,” Whittingham said.

.@Utah_Football and @UtahCoachWhitt up first at @pac12 Media Day: Thinks Utah is in a good place. Rising is back- leader of the team. Strong upfront. Good recruiting classes. Cautiously optimistic about the season. Doesn’t care they were picked third.#GoUtes #Pac12MediaDay pic.twitter.com/WSIYtzIvsv — KSL Sports (@kslsports) July 21, 2023

Coach Whittingham said that Media Days don’t bring any stress and just signify that college football season is approaching.

“Zero sweating,” Whittingham said. “It signifies that the season is right around the corner. This is just business as usual.”

The TV and Media Rights deal has been a large topic of discussion around the Pac-12 Conference in 2023. Whittingham believes the deal should be announced soon.

“I know we’re heading in the right direction,” Whittingham said. “Should be solidified sooner rather than later I would think.”

