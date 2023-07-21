UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP (NEW)

Arizona woman injured in Yellowstone bison attack says ‘yes’ to boyfriend’s hospital proposal

Jul 21, 2023, 12:34 PM | Updated: 12:41 pm

FILE - A bison lies down on the ground in front of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National ...

FILE - A bison lies down on the ground in front of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., on June 22, 2022. An Arizona woman who was gored by a bison in Yellowstone on Monday, July 17, 2023, has said 'yes' to her boyfriend's hospital proposal. Chris Whitehill said he had planned to propose to Amber Harris in the park. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman who suffered fractured vertebrae and collapsed lungs after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park has said “yes” to her boyfriend’s hospital proposal.

Chris Whitehill said he planned to propose to Amber Harris during their vacation in the park this week, but after spending just one night there, an encounter with a bison upended those plans.

The couple from the Phoenix area had walked to a lodge for some coffee on Monday and decided to walk through a field to Yellowstone Lake in Wyoming, Harris posted on Facebook the next day.

They waited for some people and about 20 elk to leave the area before continuing. They also noticed two bison. They watched one “drop and roll in the dirt, like a dog would,” she wrote. “He got up on his feet and started walking, then running toward us.”

The bison “struck her head-on and she was airborne,” Whitehill told KPNX-TV in Phoenix. “I think she did one or two backflips in the air, and I was screaming and yelling trying to distract him. She landed pretty hard on her back.”

Harris, 47, was airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she recovering from seven fractured vertebrae, collapsed lungs and bruising.

Whitehill “got down on one knee beside my hospital bed,” Monday night, Harris wrote in a Facebook post that included a photo of the ring on her finger. “Without any hesitation I said yes!”

Whitehill started a GoFundMe campaign for Harris’ medical bills. In an update posted Thursday, he said Harris does not need surgery but does have to wear a back brace to keep her spine immobilized.

The bison attack was the first in Yellowstone in just over a year, park officials said.

KSL 5 TV Live

AP (New)

FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks at a news conference on Sept. 19, 2022, outside...

Associated Press

Michigan charges 16 ‘false electors’ for Trump with felonies, including forgery

Michigan’s attorney general filed felony charges Tuesday against 16 Republicans who acted as fake electors for then-President Donald Trump in 2020, accusing them of submitting false certificates confirming they were legitimate electors despite Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

4 days ago

Yosemite National Park in California near Tunnel View of Bridal Veil Falls and Yosemite Valley on J...

Associated Press

Missing trail hiker’s body found in Yosemite National Park creek

The body of a hiker who went missing in Yosemite National Park after being swept away by a winter snowpack melts was found over the weekend

10 days ago

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 16: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a joint news conference wi...

Associated Press

US, China remain at odds on numerous issues as Blinken finishes first day of meetings in Beijing

The United States and China have failed to overcome their most serious disagreements but were able to discuss them in a potentially constructive way and have agreed to continue talks, U.S. officials said Sunday.

1 month ago

(Perryton Fire EMS/Facebook)...

David Erickson, Sarah Brumfield and Ken Miller

Cleanup begins after tornadoes hit in Texas and Florida, killing 4 and destroying homes

Cleanup efforts were beginning Friday morning after severe storms spawned tornadoes that left at least four dead, three in the Texas Panhandle and one in the Florida Panhandle as another series of fierce storms carved its way through Southern states.

1 month ago

File - The Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed in a showroom on the Apple campus after it's unvei...

Associated Press

Apple’s Vision Pro goggles unleash a mixed reality that could lead to more innovation and isolation

Reporters are a skeptical bunch, so it was unusual to hear so many of them raving about their firsthand experience with Apple's next Big Thing: the high-priced headset called Vision Pro, a device infused with totally virtual reality as well as augmented reality that projects digital images on top of real-world settings.

2 months ago

emergency lights generic...

Associated Press

Shooting at New Mexico’s Red River motorcycle rally kills 3, wounds 5

Three people were killed and five were wounded in a shooting at an annual motorcycle rally in a New Mexico town late Saturday afternoon.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Arizona woman injured in Yellowstone bison attack says ‘yes’ to boyfriend’s hospital proposal