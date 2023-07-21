Utah QB Cam Rising Gives Injury Update At Pac-12 Media Day

LAS VEGAS – Utah Football QB Cam Rising joined the KSL Sports Zone live at Pac-12 Media Day to go over his injury, the upcoming season, and his decision to return.

The Pac-12 Media Day took place at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, July 21.

One of the biggest questions surrounding Rising is how he can return from his knee injury late in the 2022 season. Rising said that he feels great and is where he is supposed to be on the path to recovery.

“Feels great,” Rising said. “I can’t complain. Everything is right where it needs to be right now.”

Utah opens its 2023 season against the Florida Gators. Florida beat Utah in the 2022 season opener by just three points.

“Chomping at the bit to get back out there,” Rising said. “Really excited for the opportunity to play them again.”

Rising’s future with Utah was in question following last season. He said that he felt returning to the field was his best option.

“It was kind of just up in the air for a little while,” Rising said. “Going back and forth with the team, trying to see what was the best steps were for me to take. I came to that conclusion a few weeks before the game and then got hurt.”

Despite losing star tight end Dalton Kincaid, Rising is confident in his offensive options in 2023.

“The wide receiver room has taken a step in the right direction,” Rising said. “The tight ends are always going to be a part of our system. They’re such a big piece. The running backs, it’s as talented as a room as we’ve ever had.”

One of the most memorable moments from Utah’s 2022 season was when Cam Rising got lit up by the USC defense and immediately jumped up and started smiling.

“They thought I was obliterated,” Rising said. “I knew that that was the turning point. When I saw everyone on the sidelines, it fired me up. I knew I was about to get up and stand up.”

