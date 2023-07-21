Cole Bishop, Utes Defense Ready For Florida Gators Matchup

LAS VEGAS – Utah football safety Cole Bishop joined the KSL Sports Zone at Pac-12 Media Day to go over Utah’s defense, the Pac-12 preseason poll, and choosing Utah over Duke.

The Pac-12 Media Day took place at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, July 21.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham spoke highly of the Utes defense at the Media Day. Bishop reinforced Whittingham’s comments.

“We look really good,” Bishop said. “It’s awesome to have guys in front of you that do good things. It frees plays up for you, we have a ton of depth that we normally don’t have.”

The Utes are projected to finish third in the conference according to the preseason poll. Rising, Whittingham, and Bishop all said that they don’t care about the rankings and will use it as motivation.

“I don’t really care about it,” Bishop said. “If we win all our games, that stuff doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, it’s just about playing football. No one has ever put preseason accolades on their resume.”

Bishop was originally planning on going to Duke but ultimately ended up deciding on Utah.

“A big part of it was academics for me,” Bishop said. “Started talking to Utah and learned how good their football team is. That made me consider coming out here. I didn’t know anything about Utah football.”

Utah matches up with the Florida Gators to kick off the 2023 college football season. Bishop said the Utah defense is looking forward to getting some opening-day revenge.

“We need it,” Bishop said. “The defense needs that comeback.”

