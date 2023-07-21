UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

United States vs. Vietnam: How to watch Women’s World Cup match

Jul 21, 2023, 2:01 PM

Trinity Rodman celebrates scoring against Wales. Mandatory Credit: Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images...

Trinity Rodman celebrates scoring against Wales. Mandatory Credit: Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Expectations are always high for the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) when the Women’s World Cup comes around, and this year is no different as the all-conquering team bids for an historic third consecutive title.

How to watch

The USWNT vs. Vietnam kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, with Zambia vs. Japan starting at 3 a.m. ET on Saturday.

England vs. Haiti follows at 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, before the final match of the day gets underway between Denmark and China at 8:00 a.m. ET Saturday.

In the US, the match will air on your local Fox channel. You can also stream the match by signing in with your TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

Click here for a list of broadcasters from around the world.

Three-peat on the cards?

Saturday sees the US juggernaut open its campaign against World Cup debutant Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, with a squad blending elite experience with exciting young talent. Five members of the team – including stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe – were part of the successful campaigns in 2015 and 2019, while Alyssa Thompson and Trinity Rodman, already established stars in the NWSL, are making their first appearance at the sport’s showpiece event.

Rodman, daughter of NBA legend Dennis, scored both goals in the squad’s final warm-up fixture against Wales and is many people’s bet to be the breakout star of the tournament.

Rapinoe is likely to make her 200th appearance for the USWNT in Saturday’s game and will be hoping to mark the occasion with her 10th World Cup goal – only three of her compatriots have scored more in women’s World Cup history.

The 38-year-old announced earlier this month that she is to retire at the end of the 2023 NWSL season. Should she score at the World Cup, she would become the USWNT’s oldest ever goalscorer at the event, replacing Carli Lloyd.

The last time the USWNT faced an AFC opponent at a World Cup, it ran riot, emerging as a 13-0 winner against Thailand in the 2019 edition in what remains the largest margin of victory in either women’s or men’s World Cup history. Morgan scored five times on that occasion – a similar glut against Vietnam seems unlikely but not impossible as the teams meet for the first time.

The burden of history could weigh heavily upon the US players, having won four of the eight official versions of the tournament to date as well as its previous 12 World Cup games, dating back to the 2015 group stage. No country has ever won three straight titles in either men’s or women’s World Cup history.

However, some of the players have told CNN they aren’t focused on the historic feat, but rather the task at hand of winning a World Cup.

“As much as the rest of the world is looking at it like a potential ‘three-peat,’ we’re looking at it as this tournament we have in front of us in 2023,” Morgan told CNN Sport’s Amanda Davies.

“The goal is just always winning,” Rapinoe told CNN. “That’s all that matters. That’s like our secret sauce, just an insatiable desire to win and everything else comes after that.”

The USWNT’s veneer of invincibility has somewhat dissipated since its 2019 triumph, with defeat to Canada in the 2020 Olympic semifinal followed by an almost unprecedented three-game losing streak under head coach Vlatko Andonovski. A confident start against Vietnam would no doubt settle some nerves with tougher missions laying ahead.

Vietnam’s tall task

Vietnam faces a metaphorical mountain if the team is to make an imprint on the fixture and will be largely hoping to avoid a similar fate as Thailand in 2019.

The Golden Star Women Warriors qualified by ousting Thailand and Chinese Taipei in a round-robin after reaching the quarterfinals of the Asia Cup for the first time in their history.

The squad boasts just one player plying their trade outside the country – star striker Huỳnh Nhu, who has racked up an impressive 67 goals in 103 international appearances and competes in Portugal’s top division for Länk FC Vilaverdense.

Given Vietnam’s relative paucity of resources and experience compared to its Group E competitors – the US, Netherlands and Portugal – its chances of advancing from the opening stage are slim.

Expect wild celebrations if the team scores at the tournament, particularly in the high profile contest against the USWNT, such as when Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhã, 21, grabbed a 92nd-minute consolation goal in a 2-1 defeat to Germany in a friendly in June.

Zambia vs Japan

Another of the tournament’s newcomers is Zambia, who will make its bow against 2011 World Cup winner Japan. Despite being the lowest-ranked team at the World Cup at No. 77, the Copper Queens have shown they are not to be taken lightly – recently shocking No. 2 ranked Germany in a friendly via a 102nd-minute winner from star striker Barbra Banda.

Japan has one of the youngest squads in the tournament, having largely eschewed the experience of known stars such as Mana Iwabuchi for the allure of youthful exuberance that has picked up World Cup trophies at lower age levels.

Saki Kumigai, the captain and lone member of the squad who appeared in the 2011 World Cup triumph, scored the decisive penalty in that historic moment for the Nadeshiko. Kumigai is the fourth highest capped Japanese woman of all time and will be relied upon for that nous as she attempts to shepherd the team to further glory.

England vs Haiti

Yet another David vs. Goliath affair on Saturday comes in the guise of European champion England taking on Haiti in the latter’s first ever World Cup match.

England coach Sarina Wiegman has had her preparations stymied by several serious injuries to key players – including captain Leah Williamson and forward Beth Mead.

The European Championship triumph in 2022 under Wiegman should help to dispel some of England’s semifinal demons in major tournaments; the team fell at that hurdle in both 2015 and 2019, to Japan and the USWNT respectively.

Haiti arrives at the event off the back of a relatively unexpected victory over Chile in the inter-confederation playoff. Both goals in the 2-1 win over Chile were scored by star player Melchie Dumornay, affectionately known as ‘Corventina’ in her home nation. Dumornay recently signed with French giant Olympique Lyonnais Féminin.

Denmark vs China

In six appearances at the World Cup, China’s women are yet to be eliminated in the group stage, and the Steel Roses would go some way towards maintaining that record with a positive result against Denmark.

The team’s most recent tournament football finished in resounding success – defeating Japan and South Korea en route to lifting the 2022 AFC Asian Cup for the first time since 2006.

Denmark, meanwhile, is appearing at the Women’s World Cup for the first time since 2007 having won all eight of its qualification matches. Bayern Munich’s new signing Pernille Harder will be key to any success, finally making her World Cup debut at 30 years old.

Escaping a tricky group which includes England, China and Haiti would represent an impressive showing for the Scandinavian outfit.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

UPS workers go through a rehearsal of a pending strike at the UPS facility in Longwood, Florida. (J...

Associated Press

A UPS strike could be just around the corner. Here’s what you need to know

The clock is ticking. As the deadline to reach a new contract nears, a potential UPS strike feels closer than ever.

16 hours ago

In this undated photo released by the U.S Department of Justice is a "Help Me!" sign used by a 13-y...

Associated Press

‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California

A 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas was rescued in Southern California when passersby saw her hold up a “help me” sign in a parked car, police said.

16 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 11: Bottles of Clorox bleach sit on a shelf at a grocery store on Feb...

Rebekah Riess and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Florida family found guilty of selling bleach product as COVID-19 ‘cure-all’

A federal jury found a Florida family guilty of defrauding the United States by distributing a toxic bleaching agent as a Covid-19 cure.

16 hours ago

FILE - A bison lies down on the ground in front of the Old Faithful geyser in Yellowstone National ...

Associated Press

Arizona woman injured in Yellowstone bison attack says ‘yes’ to boyfriend’s hospital proposal

An Arizona woman who suffered spinal fractures and collapsed lungs after being gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park has said “yes” to her boyfriend's hospital proposal.

16 hours ago

News media wait outside of the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse where their is a pretrial confere...

Eric Tucker

Judge sets a trial date for next May in Trump’s classified documents case in Florida

Judge sets May 20, 2024, trial date for former President Donald Trump in classified documents case in Florida.

16 hours ago

FILE: Tony Bennett attends The Art Students League's 2019 Gala at The Edition Hotel on November 04,...

Charles J. Gans

Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96

Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

United States vs. Vietnam: How to watch Women’s World Cup match