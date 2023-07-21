60 in 60: #30 BYU’s Chase Roberts (Wide Receiver)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #30 is BYU’s Chase Roberts (WR).

BYU’s Chase Roberts

Roberts is a sophomore wide receiver from Highland, Utah.

Coming out of American Fork High School, Roberts was a three-star prospect. He recorded 3,709 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns and even posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Roberts was named Region MVP, an academic all-region selection, and played in the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game.



Roberts redshirted in 2021. In his freshman season, he played in 11 games and started in three. He posted 22 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns.

Roberts is the sixth Cougar freshman to record 100 receiving yards and a touchdown in the same game. Against Baylor on September 10, he had 122 yards, a touchdown reception, and a touchdown pass to QB Jaren Hall.

Roberts also became the second Cougar freshman to record 100+ receiving yards and a touchdown against an AP Top 10 team.

Roberts’s father, Kyle, played football for BYU in the early 1990s.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

