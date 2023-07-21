Utah State Announces 2024 Non-Conference Football Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah State football program announced its non-conference slate of games for the 2024 season.

Utah State reveals non-conference football schedule for 2024

USU revealed the non-conference schedule for 2024 on Friday, July 21.

The Aggies will play three non-Mountain West teams during the regular season next year. Utah State’s non-conference opponents for 2024 are Robert Morris, USC, and Temple.

The Aggies will open the season at home against Robert Morris on Saturday, August 31. Following the opener, Utah State will travel to Southern California to take on the Trojans of USC on Saturday, September 7. The Aggies will then continue playing on the road when they travel across the country to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. USU will play the Temple Owls on Saturday, September 21. Temple will come to USU for the second game of a home-and-home series with the Aggies when the Owls travel to Logan, Utah in September 2028.

Utah State has one home game left on its 2024 schedule. The Aggies can look to add an opponent for a contest at Maverik Stadium on September 14 or September 28.

USU’s opener against Robert Morris will be the first meeting between the Aggies and Colonials.

Utah State is 0-6 all-time against USC. The Trojans and Aggies last played in 2016 when USC beat Utah State 45-7.

Like Robert Morris, Utah State has never played against Temple.

This season, Utah State’s non-conference opponents are Iowa, Idaho State, James Madison, and UConn.

2023 Utah State Football Schedule

@ Iowa on Saturday, September 2

vs. Idaho State on Saturday, September 9

@ Air Force on Friday, September 15

vs. James Madison on Saturday, September 23

@ UConn on Saturday, September 30

vs. Colorado State on Saturday, October 7

vs. Fresno State on Friday, October 13

@ San Jose State on Saturday, October 21

@ San Diego State on Saturday, November 4

vs. Nevada on Saturday, November 11

vs. Boise State on Saturday, November 18

@ New Mexico on Friday, November 24

