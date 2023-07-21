UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Announces 2024 Non-Conference Football Schedule

Jul 21, 2023, 2:39 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah State football program announced its non-conference slate of games for the 2024 season.

Utah State reveals non-conference football schedule for 2024

USU revealed the non-conference schedule for 2024 on Friday, July 21.

The Aggies will play three non-Mountain West teams during the regular season next year. Utah State’s non-conference opponents for 2024 are Robert Morris, USC, and Temple.

RELATED: Blake Anderson Says “Nobody Knows” How Good Utah State Will Be

The Aggies will open the season at home against Robert Morris on Saturday, August 31. Following the opener, Utah State will travel to Southern California to take on the Trojans of USC on Saturday, September 7. The Aggies will then continue playing on the road when they travel across the country to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. USU will play the Temple Owls on Saturday, September 21. Temple will come to USU for the second game of a home-and-home series with the Aggies when the Owls travel to Logan, Utah in September 2028.

RELATED STORIES

Utah State has one home game left on its 2024 schedule. The Aggies can look to add an opponent for a contest at Maverik Stadium on September 14 or September 28.

USU’s opener against Robert Morris will be the first meeting between the Aggies and Colonials.

Utah State is 0-6 all-time against USC. The Trojans and Aggies last played in 2016 when USC beat Utah State 45-7.

Like Robert Morris, Utah State has never played against Temple.

This season, Utah State’s non-conference opponents are Iowa, Idaho State, James Madison, and UConn.

2023 Utah State Football Schedule

  • @ Iowa on Saturday, September 2
  • vs. Idaho State on Saturday, September 9
  • @ Air Force on Friday, September 15
  • vs. James Madison on Saturday, September 23
  • @ UConn on Saturday, September 30
  • vs. Colorado State on Saturday, October 7
  • vs. Fresno State on Friday, October 13
  • @ San Jose State on Saturday, October 21
  • @ San Diego State on Saturday, November 4
  • vs. Nevada on Saturday, November 11
  • vs. Boise State on Saturday, November 18
  • @ New Mexico on Friday, November 24

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Twitter (@kyleireland) and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Free Agent LB Kyle Van Noy Visiting Baltimore Ravens

Former BYU linebacker and NFL free agent Kyle Van Noy and the Baltimore Ravens plan to meet for a visit, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

USC QB Caleb Williams Says Loss To Utah Put Chip On His Shoulder

USC QB Caleb Williams talks about the upcoming season, improving his game, and losing to Utah in the Pac-12 championship.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Here’s Everything Pac-12 Commissioner Said About Media Deal

Pac-12 Media Day is in full swing and commissioner George Kliavkoff had some things to say about the conference's media deal as he took the podium.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #30 BYU’s Chase Roberts (Wide Receiver)

The countdown for Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #30 is BYU's Chase Roberts (WR). Throughout the summer...

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cole Bishop, Utes Defense Ready For Florida Gators Matchup

Utah safety Cole Bishop joined the KSL Sports Zone at Pac-12 Media Day to go over the defense, the Pac-12 poll, and choosing Utah over Duke.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah QB Cam Rising Gives Injury Update At Pac-12 Media Day

Utah QB Cam Rising joined the KSL Sports Zone live at Pac-12 Media Day to go over his injury, the upcoming season, and deciding to return.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Utah State Announces 2024 Non-Conference Football Schedule