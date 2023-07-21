USC QB Caleb Williams Says Loss To Utah Put Chip On His Shoulder

AS VEGAS – Heisman winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams joined the KSL Sports Zone at the Pac-12 Media Day to talk about the upcoming season and losing to Utah in the Pac-12 championship.

The Pac-12 Media Day took place at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, July 21.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Williams will be the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Despite this, he said he still has a lot of room to make improvements.

“I got to make sure my footwork is detailed,” Williams said. “I have to make sure I’m progressing in the mental game and I got to be better at being a better brother and human. Just focusing on being better and progressing.”

Williams, USC Fall At The Hands Of Utah

Williams and the USC Trojans lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship last season. He said that he took that loss personally and will go into 2023 with a chip on his shoulder.

“The game itself? No,” Williams said. “Do I have a chip on my shoulder and a little more juice this whole year? Yeah.”

The Utah defense hounded the Trojans in the championship game. Williams said he wasn’t affected and kept his focus on winning the game.

“Cool, calm, and collected,” Williams said. “Even with a bum leg, kept trying to play the game and go win.”

USC in 2023

USC had one of the best offenses in 2022 and look like they may be able to be even better in 2023.

Williams said spreading the ball around to all of the weapons is a specialty of his.

“Spread it around,” Williams said. “I think that’s something I’ve done well, be able to keep everybody happy by spreading the ball around. Getting them the ball on time and putting the ball in the best positions so they can go do their job.”

With USC and UCLA making a move to the Big 10, the Trojan QB is aware that he’ll be apart of history.

“Regardless, it’s going to be history,” Williams said. “So why not be a part of it and be at the top of the chain of history? Can’t wait to go out there.”

