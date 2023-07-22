UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Park City paramedics use dirt bikes to respond to trail emergencies

Jul 21, 2023, 6:28 PM

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

PARK CITY, Utah — Paramedics in Park City use dirt bikes to respond to emergencies.

When there are emergencies on these trails, search, and rescue crews have different kinds of vehicles they use, but a lot of the time they have had to respond on foot.

“When someone has an emergency on our trail, they call 911 and those coordinates are dispatched to us,”  Captain Matt Provost said. “A lot of these trails are single track and they’re not accessible by UTVs.”

The Park City Fire District moto program helps the first responders race to the rescue when the clock is ticking. They said hikes with heavy equipment can take hours. This is a faster alternative.

“We want to get to our patients as quickly as possible doing the least amount of damage as possible,” Provost said.

The program has been in place for years. Around 60 members of the department participate in trainings so they are prepared when there’s an emergency.

“We have people that have never ridden a motorcycle before but are exceptionally good at EMS,” Provost said.

The district currently has five motorcycles. They’re each outfitted with lights and sirens.

“They’re a lot more user friendly, a lot easier for our personnel to ride, and we’re doing what we can to limit our environmental impact as well,” he said.

The first responders driving the bikes carry backpacks full of first aid items.

“We have an AED, we have medications to deal allergic reactions, also some Narcan…some saline, we also carry some glucose,”  firefighter and moto program head, Ricky Szukala, said.

These motorbike paramedics cut response times and help patients receive care faster.

“Our motorcycle will get to the patient first, make patient contact, start patient care then from there, they’ll talk to our incident command and we’ll figure out the best route to get a side by side to the patient,” Provost said.

They said they use the trainings to educate the community on what they’re doing and how it saves lives.

“A lot of people haven’t seen us on these yet so we kind of get mixed signals initially, but once they realize who we are, they’re super happy we’re out there and they’re thankful we’re kind of hovering around them in case they get hurt,” Szukala said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

DeSantis in Utah...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Ron DeSantis wants to reverse GOP’s ‘culture of losing’ and hopes Utah can help turn the tide

Presidential hopeful and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appealed to Utah voters by comparing the Sunshine State's economic and political record to that of Utah during a press conference with state legislators at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday.

19 hours ago

FILE: The 2021 Days of ’47 Parade kicks off in Salt Lake City Saturday. (Scott G Winterton/Desere...

Larry D. Curtis

Salt Lake travel changes announced for Days of ’47 Parade, marathon on Pioneer Day

The Days of '47 Parade and other events will have a significant impact on Utah's capitol city Monday.

19 hours ago

crowded lake shoreline...

Mike Anderson

Huge crowds expected at Utah lakes, rivers this weekend

Weber County Deputies are gearing up for a busy weekend as they expect the heat to draw huge crowds to lakes and rivers.

19 hours ago

Stolen guns...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

2 sporting goods store employees charged with stealing guns

Two employees of a sporting goods store have been arrested and accused of stealing multiple guns and gun parts.

19 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Dump truck crashes into water near Pineview Reservoir, driver trapped

First responders are working to rescue a man after he crashed the dump truck he was driving into the water near Pineview Reservoir. 

19 hours ago

The Town to Town prize package includes a Camp Chef outdoor oven, national parks pass, cooler, blan...

KSL TV

Win KSL Town to Town Summer Adventure Prize Pack

As KSL TV is highlighting Utah all through July, and as Casey Scott heads from town to town, you also have a chance to win a summer adventure prize pack.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Park City paramedics use dirt bikes to respond to trail emergencies