Report: Free Agent LB Kyle Van Noy Visiting Baltimore Ravens

Jul 21, 2023, 3:33 PM

KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU linebacker and NFL free agent Kyle Van Noy and the Baltimore Ravens plan to meet for a visit, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Kyle Van Noy reportedly visiting Ravens

The NFL insider reported Van Noy’s visit with the AFC North franchise on Friday, July 21. Baltimore opens its training camp for veteran players on July 25.

“Veteran free agent Kyle Van Noy is visiting the #Ravens, per source,” Fowler tweeted. “Van Noy, 32, has some pass-rush juice from the linebacker spot with at least five sacks in each of the last four seasons.”

In 2022, the Ravens had a 10-7 record and qualified for the postseason, Baltimore fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round.

Last season, the former BYU star played his first and lone season with the Los Angeles Chargers. In his time season with the Chargers, Van Noy helped Los Angeles to a 10-7 record and a playoff berth.

About Kyle Van Noy

After a standout career at BYU, Van Noy was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Following two and a half seasons with Detroit, the linebacker was traded to New England. Van Noy played the next three and a half seasons with the Patriots and helped New England win a pair of Super Bowls.

After the 2019 season, the linebacker signed with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins released Van Noy after one season in South Beach and he returned to New England on a two-year deal. The 2021 season was the lone year of Van Noy’s second stint with the Patriots.

Van Noy signed with Los Angeles in May 2022.

The linebacker recorded 46 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups during the regular season. In Los Angeles’ postseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Van Noy had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a pass breakup.

During his NFL career, Van Noy has posted 470 total tackles, 318 solo tackles, 33.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, three interceptions, 29 pass breakups, and one touchdown in 128 regular season games.

Kyle Ireland is a Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com and co-host of the Yards After College Podcast.

Report: Free Agent LB Kyle Van Noy Visiting Baltimore Ravens