UTAH FIREWATCH
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Dump truck crashes into water near Pineview Reservoir, driver trapped

Jul 21, 2023, 4:14 PM | Updated: 5:15 pm

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

OGDEN, Utah — First responders are working to rescue a man after he crashed the dump truck he was driving into the water near Pineview Reservoir.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, calls first came in at 3:49 p.m. of a driver who had driven off Trapper’s Loop and crashed into the water.

A Sheriff’s deputy is on scene and other crews are enroute including a helicopter UHP said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

DeSantis in Utah...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Ron DeSantis wants to reverse GOP’s ‘culture of losing’ and hopes Utah can help turn the tide

Presidential hopeful and Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appealed to Utah voters by comparing the Sunshine State's economic and political record to that of Utah during a press conference with state legislators at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday.

19 hours ago

FILE: The 2021 Days of ’47 Parade kicks off in Salt Lake City Saturday. (Scott G Winterton/Desere...

Larry D. Curtis

Salt Lake travel changes announced for Days of ’47 Parade, marathon on Pioneer Day

The Days of '47 Parade and other events will have a significant impact on Utah's capitol city Monday.

19 hours ago

Park city moto unit...

Shelby Lofton

Park City paramedics use dirt bikes to respond to trail emergencies

Paramedics in Park City use dirt bikes to respond to emergencies.

19 hours ago

crowded lake shoreline...

Mike Anderson

Huge crowds expected at Utah lakes, rivers this weekend

Weber County Deputies are gearing up for a busy weekend as they expect the heat to draw huge crowds to lakes and rivers.

19 hours ago

Stolen guns...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

2 sporting goods store employees charged with stealing guns

Two employees of a sporting goods store have been arrested and accused of stealing multiple guns and gun parts.

19 hours ago

The Town to Town prize package includes a Camp Chef outdoor oven, national parks pass, cooler, blan...

KSL TV

Win KSL Town to Town Summer Adventure Prize Pack

As KSL TV is highlighting Utah all through July, and as Casey Scott heads from town to town, you also have a chance to win a summer adventure prize pack.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Dump truck crashes into water near Pineview Reservoir, driver trapped