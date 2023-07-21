Dump truck crashes into water near Pineview Reservoir, driver trapped

OGDEN, Utah — First responders are working to rescue a man after he crashed the dump truck he was driving into the water near Pineview Reservoir.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, calls first came in at 3:49 p.m. of a driver who had driven off Trapper’s Loop and crashed into the water.

A Sheriff’s deputy is on scene and other crews are enroute including a helicopter UHP said.

Troopers are on scene at Trappers Loop and SR39 for a dump truck that has entered the water. More information will provided as more resources arrive on scene. At the time the number 1 lane is blocked. pic.twitter.com/DigubCU8Ku — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) July 21, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.