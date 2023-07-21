Dump truck driver died after crash into water near Pineview Reservoir

OGDEN, Utah — A dump truck driver died in a crash that ended in Pineview Reservoir on Friday evening.

News Specialist Andrew Adams learned this isn’t the first time there have been problems in that area.

Calls began to come in to emergency dispatch at 3:49 p.m. of a driver who had driven off Trapper’s Loop and crashed into the water, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

There was a deadly crash with a commercial vehicle in basically the same place a couple years ago, according to UHP. There have apparently been other crashes in addition to that one. This one left a lot of people at the reservoir stunned.

Beside a crystal-clear reservoir, at first it wasn’t very clear what was happening. Crews were scrambling after an unexpected mishap.

After barreling through a field, the truck came to rest at the edge of the reservoir. Troopers say the driver was killed in the crash.

Troopers said it appeared the dump truck lost its brakes coming down the hill.

Apparently a witness told them they watched the truck constantly braking and that smoke started coming from the wheel hubs.

Investigators say the driver is from Mexico and that’s where most of his family lives. The truck belongs to a contractor in Davis County.

Sheriff deputies rushed to the scene and a helicopter was also called out UHP said.

Chopper 5 flew overhead as well dive teams responded.

Crews were able to pull the dump truck out of the water at 6 p.m.

UHP confirmed that the driver died at approximately 8 p.m.

Troopers are on scene at Trappers Loop and SR39 for a dump truck that has entered the water. More information will provided as more resources arrive on scene. At the time the number 1 lane is blocked. pic.twitter.com/DigubCU8Ku — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) July 21, 2023