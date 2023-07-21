Cam Rising, Cole Bishop Weigh In On Utah Football’s Growing National Brand

LAS VEGAS – Utah football has been on the rise over the past few seasons with a brand that is becoming more and more nationally known.

Quarterback Cam Rising and safety Cole Bishop weighed in on the changes in perception of the Utes since they stepped on campus at Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas.

Both players have been critical in Utah’s growth over the past few seasons and say they can see the hard work starting to pay off.

Cam Rising Sees People Starting To Catch On About Utah.

Rising thinks the nation is starting to pick up what the Utes have been putting down for years noting it helps having the same coach through a nearly 20-year stretch. Rising also believes getting over the hump and either winning a New Year’s Six Bowl or getting into the College Football Playoff would take things to the next level for Utah football.

“I think naturally, people are starting to recognize that we play a good brand of football, we come to play each and every week,” Rising said. “When you have a coach like coach Whitt, it makes it easy to do that. I think we’re starting to get a little bit more of that respect, but we got to get over that hump, then we’ll really start to get it.”

Bishop Thinks The Utes’ Growing Presence In The South Has Contributed.

Bishop believes Utah’s growing recruiting presence has helped increase interest in the Utes too. As a Georgia resident himself, seeing other guys come into the program from the South makes a big difference in attracting eyeballs to the program.

“Especially in the south, too, we have way more guys from Florida than Utah probably ever has,” Bishop said. “A few guys from Georgia. Just being able to expand, get guys not just from the West Coast but from the East Coast, across the country. We have guys from everywhere. Helps out bringing everyone together.”

